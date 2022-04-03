The Chinese smartphone is within your reach at a discount and has everything you need.

If you are looking for a complete mobile for less than 200 euros, this article interests you. One of Xiaomi’s latest releases, the POCO M4 Pro 5G*, drops in price and can be yours for less than you think. only 179 euros for a device with surname “Pro” and 5G connectivity.

We all want a good mobile without paying too much, and this POCO fulfills it. It offers a pleasant experience and will accompany you for a long time without problems. In addition, you can receive it at home with a shipment, fast, free and from Spain. With all the guarantees and without worries.

This POCO has a lot to say

Our protagonist arrives with a 6.6-inch IPS screen, Full HD + resolution and 90 Hz. The only interruption that you will find on its front is the small hole in which its front camera is housed, you will forget about it as soon as you start using the mobile. Its rear will not leave you indifferent, it is available in striking colors that contrast with the black of its large camera module.

In its entrails is one of the processors manufactured by the Chinese MediaTek, the Dimension 810. We are talking about an 8-core chip with which you will not have problems to move those applications that we always use, like WhatsApp, Twitter, YouTube and the occasional game. As we have pointed out, in this offer it comes together with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

The Chinese firm has added 2 cameras to the striking rear of its device: it has a 50 megapixel main sensor which is accompanied by wide angle 8 megapixel camera made by Sony. In the little hole in his forehead, a 16 megapixel camera with which you can take good selfies.

You will not have to worry about the autonomy, you will arrive at the end of the day with its battery of 5,000mAh. But that’s not all, if you need a boost of energy, your 33W fast charge It will allow you to recover a large percentage in just a few minutes. In addition, it comes with a side fingerprint reader, face unlock, NFC And till 5G connectivity.

Less than 180 euros for a complete smartphone, with 5G and a design that makes it tremendously original. Less than 180 euros for a large 90 Hz screen, a good processor and a battery that will last all day without problems. The POCO M4 Pro 5G is a purchase you can’t go wrong with.

