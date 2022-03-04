this Xiaomi premium drops from 480 euros

The top model of the Xiaomi Mi 11i pulls its price.

One of the best smartphones today it can be yours for less than 480 euros for the first time in life. It is the Xiaomi Mi 11i with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal memory. the top model of the Mi 11 series to date. And its price has collapsed up to 479.99 euros in an offer from the Xiaomi store.

This supposes a discount of more than 200 euros from its starting price, which was 699.99 euros back in the day. Currently, in other stores, we have it for 499 euros at El Corte Inglés or 579 euros at Amazon. opportunities like this you don’t have many times in life.

Buy the most premium Xiaomi for 479 euros

If we had to highlight some things about this Xiaomi Mi 11i, it would be its screen, power, construction and connectivity. We have a 6.67″ Full HD+ OLED-panel with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 1,300 nits. If we had to choose a mobile with an OLED, AMOLED or P-LED screen, it would undoubtedly be this one because of how good a panel it is.

In power it is more than enough thanks to its Snapdragon 888 processor, its 8GB RAM and its Adreno 660 graphics chip. This set achieves more than 740,000 points in the Antutu performance test, which we have talked about so much. We add your 256GB of storage UFS 3.1, fingerprint reader on the side and internal coolingand we have a round product for less than 480 euros.

It is a mobile mainly built in glass and plasticwith splash resistance due to its IP53 certification, and you can buy it at 3 colors, black, white and silver. We have Dolby Atmos sound for its two high-quality speakers. The premium high-end is being noticed with such good materials and specifications, right?

Its main camera is triple and has 108MP lens, 8 MP wide angle and 5 MP macro lens. It is a piece of camera that manages to record videos up to 8K and slow motion at 960 fps. In a hole in the screen we have the 20 MP selfie camera signed by Samsung that gets some photos and calls worth mentioning.

Connecting this Xiaomi Mi 11i will not be complicated at all, especially seeing the number of ways we have: WiFi 6, 5G, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2 and Dual SIM.

