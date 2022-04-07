The Xiaomi mobile falls in price in its version with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. It is one of the best purchases for less than 180 euros.

One of the best cheap Xiaomi can be yours for less than you expect. you just have to pay 168 euros to make you with POCO M3 Pro 5G in its version with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

The Xiaomi mobile is a good option, it comes with a 90 Hz screen, 3 rear cameras and a 5,000 mAh battery, among other features. If you are looking for something complete for less than 180 euros, it is one of the best alternatives at the moment.

Buy the POCO M3 Pro 5G for very little

Xiaomi’s smartphone has a completely different look, the striking colors on its back contrast with that immense black module, giving it a very special aesthetic. your screen, with IPS technology, it reaches 6.5 inches with Full HD + resolution and 90 Hz refresh. It may be the best place to enjoy series and movies.

The Chinese firm MediaTek has raised the level of its processors and this POCO is lucky to have one of them. The Dimension 700 It is an 8-core, 7-nanometer chip that will give you the power you need. In addition, with its 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, it forms a more than interesting set.

POCO’s mobile arrives with 3 rear cameras. You can take good pictures with its main camera of 48 megapixels, also with the macro sensing and the camera for portrait mode that accompany you. Its front camera incorporates an 8 megapixel sensor and a 2.0 focal length.

The 5,000mAh of your battery are enough to get you through the day, you will not have to worry. The Xiaomi mobile also has 5G and NFC, you can pay without taking out your wallet together with applications such as Google Pay. It is very safe and nobody will be able to access your card number, since it will be hidden in the device.

If you are looking for a complete and original smartphone for less than 180 euros, this POCO is a good buy. You have been able to verify it for yourself, it comes with a 6.5-inch 90 Hz screen, a processor that will smoothly move the applications you use every day, 3 cameras and a battery that will not let you down. The units are limited, if you are interested, do not think about it too much.

