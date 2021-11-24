This Xiaomi smart scale is discounted for less than 10 euros

You are looking for a new one smart scale to keep body weight under control? In these hours the excellent balance Xiaomi Mi Body Composition Scale 2 is on offer with a discount of80% on the list price.

An offer not to be missed

In fact, following the link at the bottom of the news, you can buy the smart device for just 9.99 euros instead of 50 euros, with an 80% discount. Characterized by a minimal design and perfect to blend with any style of furniture, the smart scale of the Chinese giant has some peculiar characteristics for an in-depth analysis of the body including: a sensor to detect the smallest variations in weight (even of only 50 grams), a new generation BIA chip to measure the percentage of fat mass, the balance test and much more.

In addition, Mi Body Composition Scale 2 offers the measurement of 13 body composition parameters including the percentage of fat mass, muscle mass, visceral fat, basal metabolic rate, amount of water, protein and more. Finally, we remind you to subscribe to our Telegram channel prices.tech to discover the best offers on the hi-tech world selected by our editorial staff.

Buy Xiaomi Mi Body Composition Scale 2 on offer

You may also be interested in: best smart scales