This Xiaomi smart touch sensor is all you need to automate tasks at home

This cheap Xiaomi device allows you to perform certain tasks at home just by bringing your mobile closer. Let’s see how it works.

Xiaomi’s catalog is so diverse that the manufacturer really has a gadget for every need. In this article we want to talk to you about Xiaomi Smart Touch Sensoran intelligent touch sensor that allows you automate tasks at home to save time.

Basically, it is an NFC tag that, by simply bringing the back of your NFC-enabled mobile closer, carries out the task you have programmed: turn on a smart light bulb, turn on Wi-Fi, put the robot vacuum cleaner to work or all these functions at the same time. This way, you don’t have to do it manually.

Also, this Xiaomi Smart Touch Sensor is interesting also for its priceSo you can buy a pack of 2 units for less than 7 euros on AliExpress, with free shipping to home included. Once this is known, let’s see in detail how this Xiaomi smart touch sensor works.

Buy on AliExpress: Xiaomi Smart Touch Sensor

A Xiaomi smart touch sensor to automate tasks

Xiaomi has many products designed for use at home. We already told you about its small portable humidifier and its digital thermometer, so now we are going to focus on another gadget that is focused on help you save time when performing everyday tasks.

The Xiaomi Smart Touch Sensor is a NFC tag that you can place in any corner from home to automate tasks. For example, you can place on the nightstand to disable Wi-Fi and mobile data, turn off the smart lights and also turn off the smart humidifier by simply approaching the back of your smartphone.

Basically, what you have to do is schedule this series of tasks via the Mi Home app. Previously, you have to have connected to the app all smart devices that you have at home, so the options will be more. Thus, you can choose what actions the smart sensor will carry out when you approach your terminal.

The pack that we recommend comes with two units, although others with 4, 8 and up to 16 NFC tags are available. You can use it in all rooms of the house. For example, place one in the living room to activate WiFi, turn on the Smart TV and the smart lamp when you sit on the sofa.

Buy on AliExpress: Xiaomi Smart Touch Sensor

Remember that you must have a smartphone with NFC in order to get the most out of these labels. In addition, as is understandable, it is necessary to have the function activated so that the intelligent sensors act when you approach the terminal.

You can buy these Xiaomi Smart Touch Sensor on AliExpress for a very affordable price. If you want to get two units to test their operation, the pack costs less than 7 euros. Plus, you’ll enjoy free shipping and buyer protection. Once you start using these NFC tags, you can’t put them aside.

Related topics: Mobile

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!