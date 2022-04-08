This Xiaomi tablet touches a historic low in the most powerful and beautiful model

Share

Get a good value for money tablet taking advantage of the fact that the Xiaomi Pad 5 6GB + 256GB drops to 359 euros on Amazon.

The XiaomiPad 5 stars in one of the most interesting flash offers on Amazon right now. It is its most powerful version that drops its price, with 6 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage to install all the apps you need. Attention, because you can buy this Xiaomi Pad 5 for only €359.

This is an unbeatable opportunity to get a tablet with which you can do everything: work, study, play, watch series, browse Google Chrome… The original price of this advanced version is 449.99 euros, so the discount offered by Amazon reaches 90 euros.

If you buy it now, in addition to saving this huge figure, you can also receive it in just a few days without having to pay shipping. In addition, another advantage is that the model on offer is the pearl white color, which is really pretty. In short, it is the perfect opportunity to get a very complete tablet and save 90 euros, all in one.

Buy the most powerful Xiaomi Pad 5 with a 90-euro discount

We are not inventing the reasons why it is so worth buying this tablet, we always tell you based on our analysis of the Xiaomi Pad 5. The experience with the tablet was very positive, first of all, because of its design modern and robust despite having a weight of only 511 grams and a thickness of 6.85 millimeters. You already know that the color of your rear is pearl whitewith tones that vary depending on the incidence of light.

Xiaomi’s is also among the best tablets you can buy for its 11-inch LCD screen with 2.5K resolution (2560 x 1600), 500 nits maximum brightness and 120Hz refresh rate. In practice, it is a screen that offers a good level of sharpness, accurate colors, a good level of maximum brightness and great fluidity.

The Xiaomi Pad 5 6GB + 256GB is yours for only 359 euros, it has never been so cheap on Amazon.

The speed is also very present in the performance of the tablet, especially thanks to the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, who can with everything. As we have mentioned, the Xiaomi Pad 5 gets along with any application and game you want to use. Your operating system is MIUI for tablets based on Android 11with the update already confirmed to Android 12.

If you want to use the device to edit photos, draw or take notes, you can do it much more comfortably with the Xiaomi Smart Pen, the signature stylus. Also has 13 MP rear camerafront 5 MP and four Dolby Atmos speakers they sound very good.

We have not forgotten to tell you how this Xiaomi Pad 5 performs in terms of autonomy. Equip a 8720mAh battery which will reach two days with light use. It supports 33W fast charging, but the accompanying charger is 22.5W. Therefore, if you want to make the most of the charging power, we recommend that you get a 33W charger. For example, that of I amfor €14.99 in amazon.

