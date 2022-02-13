This year an Oscar also for the sound. 23 statuettes up for grabs. Three Italian films in the running, one of which is set in Liguria (P. Tinorio)

As every year in recent weeks, the whole world of cinema is in great turmoil and trepidation for the Oscar nominations which, after two years of pandemic, by decision of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts, return to the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles and this time in presence. The winners in the various categories will be announced on March 28th. This year, however, the Academy has added a new category relating to the sound of the candidate films, so with “Best Sound”, we arrive at 23 statuettes that will be delivered next month.
“E ‘was the hand of God” the film by Paolo Sorrentino, already triumphant with the Silver Lion in Venice, officially entered in the shortlist of the five best foreign films to represent Italy at the 2022 Oscars. This nomination could lead to the Neapolitan director the second statuette after that of 2014 when he won it with “The Great Beauty”. Sorrentino in this edition will have to face a tough opponent, the Japanese Ryusuke Hamaguchi with the film “Drive my car”, a work that has received other nominations as best screenplay and best film. The other contenders in the Best Foreign Film category are Danish director Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s Flee; The Worst Person in the World by Norwegian Joaquim Trier; Luana, at Yak in the classroom by Butanese Pawo Choyning Dorji.
Two other Italians, Massimo Cantini Parrini and Enrico Casarosa, will be, among others, the protagonists of the night of the Oscars which this year will return to the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on the occasion of the 94th edition of the Hollywood ceremony. The former is used to the nominations in Los Angeles, already a candidate last year for the costumes of Matteo Garrone’s “Pinocchio”. This year the nomination comes for Joe Wright’s Cyrano. The other is the very Italian Enrico Casarosa, director of “Luca”, an animated feature film produced by Pixar, a masterpiece set entirely in the five Ligurian lands with references to many Italian myths, from the legendary Vespa that in the 50s / 60s triumph with the masterpiece “Roman Holidays” which earned Audrey Hepburn an Oscar for Marcello Mastroianni, melodrama and the presence in the soundtrack of the Italian singer-songwriter Eugenio Bennato. A film in which in the end he delivers an inclusive Italy to the world and which is able with all naturalness not to create any problems towards minorities and diversities. So this edition will have an important Italian presence, if we think that, “Luca” by Casarosa is set in Liguria, in particular in the Cinque Terre.
Sorrentino’s “E ‘è stato la mano di Dio” gives us enchanting and wonderful photographs and shots of Vesuvius and the surrounding landscapes and finally the film “Cyrano” by Joe Wright for which the Tuscan Cantini Parrini is a candidate for costumes is set in Known in Sicily, a UNESCO heritage city for its baroque of unparalleled beauty, noble palaces and dream churches are the setting for a classic of world literature and cinema.
Nominations of the categories in competition for the Oscar, the most coveted award by all filmmakers.
BEST FILM:
Belfast –
TAIL –
Dont’Look Up –
Drive My Car –
Dunes –
A winning family – King Richard
Licoricie Pizza –
Nightmare Alle – The Vanity Fair –
The power of the dog –
West Side Story
BEST PROTAGONIST ACTOR
Javier Bardem in Being the Ricardos
Andrew Garfield in Tick Toick… Boom!
Benedict Cumberbatch in Dog Power
Will Smith in A Winning Family – King Richard
Denzel Washington in The Tragedy ok Macbeth
BEST PROTAGONIST ACTRESS
Jessica Chastain in The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman in The Lost Daughter
Penelope Cruz in Madres Paralelas
Nicole Kidman in Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart in Spencer
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Ciaràn Hinds in Belfast
Troy Kutsor in CODA
Jesse Plemons in Dog Power
JK Simmons in Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee in Dog Power
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Jesse Buckley in The Lost Daughter
Ariana De Bose in West Side Story
Judi Dench in Belfast
Kirsten Dunst in The Power of the Dog
Aunjaneue Ellis in A Winning Family
BEST DIRECTION
PAUL Thomas Anderson for Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh for Belfast
Jane Campion for Dog Power
Ryusuke hamaguchi for Drive My Car
Steven Spielberg for West Side Story
BEST NON ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Drive My Car
Dunes
The Lost Daughter
The power of the dog
BEST ORIGINAL SCRIPT
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
A winning family – King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World
BEST SCENOGRAPHY
Dunes
Nightmare Alley – The Vanity Fair
The power of the dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
BEST COSTUMES
Cruella
Cyrano
Dunes
Nightmare Alley – The Vanity Fair
West Side Story
BEST SOUNDTRACK
Don’t Look Up
Dunes
Encanto
Madres Paralelas
The power of the dog
BEST SONG
“Be Alive” from A Winning Family – King Richard
“Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto
“Down To Joy” from Belfast
“No Time To Die” from No Time to Die
“Somehow You Do” from No Time to Die
BEST DOCUMENTARY
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul
Writing With Fire
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
BEST ANIMATED FILM
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells against the machines
Raya and the last dragon
BEST ANIMATED CORTROMETAGE
Affairs of the Art
Beast
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
BEST LIVE SHORT – ACTION
Ala Kachuu – take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
BEST FOREIGN FILM
“Drive My Car” (Japan)
“Flee” (Denmark)
“It was the hand of God” (Italy)
“Lunana”: A Yak in the Classroom “(Bhutan)
“The Worst Person in the World” (Norway)
BEST PHOTOGRAPHY
Dunes
Nigthmare Alley – The Vanity Fair
The power of the dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
BETTER ASSEMBLY
DON’T Look Up
Dunes
The winning family – King Richard
The power of the dog
Tick Tick… Boom!
BEST MAKEUP AND WIG
The prince is looking for a son
Cruella
Dunes
Tammy Faye’s eyes
House of Gucci
BEST SOUND
Belfast
Dunes
No Time to Die
The power of the dog
West Side Story
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Dunes
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Paolo Tinorio