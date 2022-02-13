This year an Oscar also for the sound. 23 statuettes up for grabs. Three Italian films in the running, one of which is set in Liguria (P. Tinorio)

As every year in recent weeks, the whole world of cinema is in great turmoil and trepidation for the Oscar nominations which, after two years of pandemic, by decision of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts, return to the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles and this time in presence. The winners in the various categories will be announced on March 28th. This year, however, the Academy has added a new category relating to the sound of the candidate films, so with “Best Sound”, we arrive at 23 statuettes that will be delivered next month.

“E ‘was the hand of God” the film by Paolo Sorrentino, already triumphant with the Silver Lion in Venice, officially entered in the shortlist of the five best foreign films to represent Italy at the 2022 Oscars. This nomination could lead to the Neapolitan director the second statuette after that of 2014 when he won it with “The Great Beauty”. Sorrentino in this edition will have to face a tough opponent, the Japanese Ryusuke Hamaguchi with the film “Drive my car”, a work that has received other nominations as best screenplay and best film. The other contenders in the Best Foreign Film category are Danish director Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s Flee; The Worst Person in the World by Norwegian Joaquim Trier; Luana, at Yak in the classroom by Butanese Pawo Choyning Dorji.

Two other Italians, Massimo Cantini Parrini and Enrico Casarosa, will be, among others, the protagonists of the night of the Oscars which this year will return to the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on the occasion of the 94th edition of the Hollywood ceremony. The former is used to the nominations in Los Angeles, already a candidate last year for the costumes of Matteo Garrone’s “Pinocchio”. This year the nomination comes for Joe Wright’s Cyrano. The other is the very Italian Enrico Casarosa, director of “Luca”, an animated feature film produced by Pixar, a masterpiece set entirely in the five Ligurian lands with references to many Italian myths, from the legendary Vespa that in the 50s / 60s triumph with the masterpiece “Roman Holidays” which earned Audrey Hepburn an Oscar for Marcello Mastroianni, melodrama and the presence in the soundtrack of the Italian singer-songwriter Eugenio Bennato. A film in which in the end he delivers an inclusive Italy to the world and which is able with all naturalness not to create any problems towards minorities and diversities. So this edition will have an important Italian presence, if we think that, “Luca” by Casarosa is set in Liguria, in particular in the Cinque Terre.

Sorrentino’s “E ‘è stato la mano di Dio” gives us enchanting and wonderful photographs and shots of Vesuvius and the surrounding landscapes and finally the film “Cyrano” by Joe Wright for which the Tuscan Cantini Parrini is a candidate for costumes is set in Known in Sicily, a UNESCO heritage city for its baroque of unparalleled beauty, noble palaces and dream churches are the setting for a classic of world literature and cinema.

Nominations of the categories in competition for the Oscar, the most coveted award by all filmmakers.

BEST FILM:

Belfast –

TAIL –

Dont’Look Up –

Drive My Car –

Dunes –

A winning family – King Richard

Licoricie Pizza –

Nightmare Alle – The Vanity Fair –

The power of the dog –

West Side Story

BEST PROTAGONIST ACTOR

Javier Bardem in Being the Ricardos

Andrew Garfield in Tick Toick… Boom!

Benedict Cumberbatch in Dog Power

Will Smith in A Winning Family – King Richard

Denzel Washington in The Tragedy ok Macbeth

BEST PROTAGONIST ACTRESS

Jessica Chastain in The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman in The Lost Daughter

Penelope Cruz in Madres Paralelas

Nicole Kidman in Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart in Spencer

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Ciaràn Hinds in Belfast

Troy Kutsor in CODA

Jesse Plemons in Dog Power

JK Simmons in Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee in Dog Power

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Jesse Buckley in The Lost Daughter

Ariana De Bose in West Side Story

Judi Dench in Belfast

Kirsten Dunst in The Power of the Dog

Aunjaneue Ellis in A Winning Family

BEST DIRECTION

PAUL Thomas Anderson for Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh for Belfast

Jane Campion for Dog Power

Ryusuke hamaguchi for Drive My Car

Steven Spielberg for West Side Story

BEST NON ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Drive My Car

Dunes

The Lost Daughter

The power of the dog

BEST ORIGINAL SCRIPT

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

A winning family – King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

BEST SCENOGRAPHY

Dunes

Nightmare Alley – The Vanity Fair

The power of the dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

BEST COSTUMES

Cruella

Cyrano

Dunes

Nightmare Alley – The Vanity Fair

West Side Story

BEST SOUNDTRACK

Don’t Look Up

Dunes

Encanto

Madres Paralelas

The power of the dog

BEST SONG

“Be Alive” from A Winning Family – King Richard

“Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto

“Down To Joy” from Belfast

“No Time To Die” from No Time to Die

“Somehow You Do” from No Time to Die

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Writing With Fire

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

BEST ANIMATED FILM

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells against the machines

Raya and the last dragon

BEST ANIMATED CORTROMETAGE

Affairs of the Art

Beast

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

BEST LIVE SHORT – ACTION

Ala Kachuu – take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

BEST FOREIGN FILM

“Drive My Car” (Japan)

“Flee” (Denmark)

“It was the hand of God” (Italy)

“Lunana”: A Yak in the Classroom “(Bhutan)

“The Worst Person in the World” (Norway)

BEST PHOTOGRAPHY

Dunes

Nigthmare Alley – The Vanity Fair

The power of the dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

BETTER ASSEMBLY

DON’T Look Up

Dunes

The winning family – King Richard

The power of the dog

Tick ​​Tick… ​​Boom!

BEST MAKEUP AND WIG

The prince is looking for a son

Cruella

Dunes

Tammy Faye’s eyes

House of Gucci

BEST SOUND

Belfast

Dunes

No Time to Die

The power of the dog

West Side Story

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Dunes

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Paolo Tinorio