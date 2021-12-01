News

This year Britney Spears and Elon Musk are among the most used names for pets in America

Each year an international pet services portal, Rover, compiles a list of the most popular names for four-legged friends among those posted on the site by users. On the list, many creatures have been named with classics like ‘Daisy’ and ‘Max’ for dogs or ‘Luna’ and ‘Leo’ for cats. But some have opted for more unusual choices that are undoubtedly a reflection of the current times. This year, for example, they first appeared on the ‘Dr. Fauci ‘- the White House virologist -‘ Britney Spears’ and ‘Elon Musk’. And apparently a lot of dog owners have watched the Disney + series The Mandalorian, because ‘Grogu’ was one of the most popular names.

The others lead the stars directly onto the red carpet. Among those that have become more popular we have ‘Doja Cat’, ‘Dua Lipa’, ‘Aretha Franklin’ for cats, while for dogs we go to the fandom of BTS, the K-pop group. Unfortunately, people thought it was a good idea to give cryptocurrency inspired names too such as ‘Doge’ and, yes, ‘Bitcoin’.

Rover allows you to buy or sell pet services such as dog sitting services. The platform compiled the list based on the millions of pet names entered by users. The full report for 2021 dogs and cats, respectively, is available here and here.

From the American edition of Mashable.

