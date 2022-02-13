This year’s Super Bowl ad slots are sold out at a record price, Are crypto to thank?

With over 117 million Americans expected to tune in to Super Bowl LVI this Sunday to watch the Los Angeles Rams against the Cincinnati Bengals, there is a third player who could likely dominate the entire weekend. Cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world are eagerly awaiting the onslaught of cryptocurrency ads that have been mocked in the last few weeks before the NFL championship game.

This year’s game will mark a big change for both the NFL and traditional advertising. Dubbed “The Crypto Bowl,” this weekend’s event will demonstrate just how effective mainstream bitcoin and cryptocurrency marketing really is, with crypto exchanges competing for ad space. With 16% of Americans already investing, trading or using cryptocurrencies, this year’s Crypto Bowl increases the likelihood that this metric will skyrocket after the weekend.

Cryptocurrency exchanges competing for airtime

If you haven’t already noticed, cryptocurrency firms like Coinbase, eToro, FTX, and Crypto.com have been aggressively competing for ad space ahead of Sunday’s game – with executives sharing very little on the specifics of each spot. .

Earlier this year, Crypto.com pushed a hefty marketing campaign after spending $ 700 million to buy naming rights to what was formerly the Staples Center in Los Angeles, renamed to the Crypto arena. com, along with its upcoming televised ad with Matt Damon.

Matt Damon appears in Crypto.com’s Super Bowl commercial

“In the United States, there is no other event every year where consumers are looking forward to being advertised,” said FTX marketing executive Nathaniel Whittemore. FTX also revealed that it would be giving away bitcoin as part of a contest that will run in conjunction with its Super Bowl weekend announcements, which also happens to feature seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen.

Last March, the Miami Heat also renamed their arena after FTX – a deal that will last for 19 years and is worth more than $ 135 million.

On the Canadian side, Toronto-based Bitbuy bought an ad for its Canadian broadcast, featuring Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry. Lowry, who is known for playing nine years with the Toronto Raptors and winning an NBA title with them in 2019, joins the growing list of professional athletes who are coming on board as crypto ambassadors.

Miami Heat’s Kyle Lowry appears in the FTX Super Bowl commercial

In early January, Bitbuy Technologies, a leading crypto platform and the first approved crypto market in Canada agreed to be acquired by WonderFi Technologies for more than $ 160 million. WonderFi, backed by Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary, is a mobile application that provides novice users with an easy way to buy cryptocurrencies, earn interest, and track performance while maintaining full control and safekeeping of their assets. . O’Leary joins TikTok star Josh Richards and WonderFi CEO Ben Samaroo in helping to make the DeFi space more accessible to the everyday consumer.

At $ 6 million per 30-second slot, they’re all gone

As of Saturday, ads for this year’s Super Bowl have sold out, according to NBC, which will be airing this year’s game alongside the Winter Olympics – certainly, it’s not an easy task to be airing two global events simultaneously on the same. net.

Of course, it’s no secret that Super Bowl advertising is ridiculously expensive, as it’s one of the most viewed television events of the year. However, this year sets a new record for many tech companies and firms, with NBC bringing in $ 6 million for every 30-second slot. However, the excitement surrounding this year’s commercial seems to revolve more around cryptography and less about comedy and humor as Bitcoin approaches the $ 50,000 mark.

Drake and his $ 1.26 million bitcoin bet

Earlier this week, Canadian rapper Drake announced that he had invested approximately $ 1.26 million in BTC in the game, revealing that $ 470,000 is tied to the Rams winning the Super Bowl and $ 790,000 on the Rams wide-receiver. Odell Beckham Jr. scoring a touchdown and / or reaching 62.5 receiving yards. If the game plays in Drake’s favor, the rapper can expect a hefty CAD $ 2,886,000.

Tom Brady, on the other hand, jumped in bed with FTX, who will be looking to walk away with a nice return on his FTX advertising investment over the weekend. Other celebrities, including the star of How I Met Your Mother Neil Patrick Harris, Spike Lee, and Matt Damon have also appeared in cryptocurrency commercials – which we can expect to see this weekend as well. Whether you are a football fan or not, this weekend will be exciting for almost any consumer. You are ready?