This youth saga wanted to be a cross between ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Twilight’ with science fiction but it stayed in a single film

We go back to 2011. A couple of years earlier, the first installment of ‘Twilight’ had triumphed at the box office and ‘Harry Potter’, the quintessential youth saga, was going to end in the middle of the year. Hollywood was in search of another literary saga for young people that could collect the success of those two and the chosen one was ‘I am number four’, although apparently the move it didn’t go as well as expected.

aliens in high school

Produced by Dreamworks and Michael Bay and distributed by Disney, ‘I am number four’ adapted the first book in the saga ‘The Lorien Legacies’ (published in Spain by Molino), a heptalogy written by Pittacus Lore that also had another sequel trilogy. These books were extremely popular and seemed like the perfect choice to become another big movie phenomenon.

The story was about a group of nine alien children who flee their planet to avoid being exterminated. John Smith is one of them and, together with his guardian, lives hiding on Earth from the beings who destroyed his planet and who are killing the survivors one by one. One day, he meets Sarah, with whom he falls in love and who makes him plan to stop running away and stand up to them.

This production wanted to pick up a bit the target of those other sagas, bringing together romance, action and science fiction in a story with a more familiar tone (In the US it was rated PG-13 for the action scenes though it’s not particularly violent.) It was directed by DJ Caruso (‘Disturbia’) and featured familiar faces from other youth productions such as alex pettyfer (‘Alex Rider’), Diana Agron (‘Glee’) and Theresa Palmer (‘The Sorcerer’s Apprentice’).

The tape was a absolute failure in terms of criticism but not so much in terms of collection. It was a medium-budget movie ($50 million) and it made $150 million at the box office, so you can’t say it was a loss.

However, perhaps the expectations were somewhat higher, especially if he aspired to become the heir to ‘Twilight’ and ‘Harry Potter’ (whose deliveries have exceeded 300 million in revenue on more than one occasion). While it was a remarkable achievement for a more modest blockbuster like this, it was not enough to guarantee its continuity as a saga and less aspire to adapt its seven installments.

Although the main conflict of the story was resolved, the ending left loose ends to continue it (the rest of the “numbers” were yet to be known). Marti Noxon, one of the screenwriters, commented in 2011 that the sequel had been shelved for the time being, while Alex Pettyfer himself confirmed in 2021, for the film’s 10th anniversary, that Dreamworks had definitely ruled out the idea of ​​continuing it.

Thus, ‘I am number four’ did not achieve sufficient success to establish itself as a film saga, but it may not be his last foray on screen. After all, we have recent examples of literary sagas that have had a second life on television after their failure in theaters (‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’, ‘The Dark Materials’, ‘Shadowhunters’…). Of course, due to lack of material it will not be.