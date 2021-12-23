Fish is one of the main ingredients of lunches and dinners during Christmas.

Salmon, anchovies and cod are certainly among the most popular, but we can also find crustaceans such as shrimp, and molluscs such as squid and clams.

With regard to the latter, we have seen that attention must be paid to their origin because they could cause dangerous diseases.

In this article, however, we will see the nutritional properties of another fish linked to the Christmas tradition, but often snubbed.

One of the most consumed fish during Christmas, especially in some Italian regions of the Central South, is the capitone. The latter is the female species of the eel, which can reach a meter in length and has very tasty meat.

In addition to this, the capitone also has excellent nutritional properties and some contraindications to pay attention to. In fact, this fish is a good source of lipids, in particular of monounsaturated fatty acids and omega 3, both of which are important for cardiovascular health.

In addition, it is an excellent source of vitamins, including

vitamin E, important for its remarkable antioxidant properties;

vitamins D and B12, allies respectively of the bones and the nervous system;

Vitamin A, essential for the health of sight and for the development of the immune defenses.

The capitone is also rich in phosphorus, an important element both for the health of bones and teeth, as well as for the kidneys and metabolism.

However, this fish also contains high doses of cholesterol (126 milligrams per 100 grams). For this reason it should be consumed in moderation, always after seeking the opinion of a doctor or nutritionist.

How to make the capitone lighter

So, this yummy fish rich in phosphorus and omega 3 is worth gold for health and for Christmas.

Traditionally, during the Christmas holidays, the capitone is eaten after being fried, making it very heavy to digest.

However in some regions, such as in Puglia, it is prepared stewed, which is a decidedly lighter cooking method.

A really simple process

First of all, we start by cleaning the capitone, eliminating the head, the tail and the slimy film that covers its skin. Once this is done, let’s immerse it in water and vinegar for 1 hour.

After the necessary time, let’s rinse it and cut it into pieces 5 centimeters wide without removing the skin. At this point, brown the oil in a pan with a clove of garlic and add the pieces of capitone together with the bay leaf.

Once golden, blend with half a glass of white wine and let it evaporate completely. Once this is done, take the pieces of fish and put them aside, while in the meantime let the onion, parsley and red pepper brown in the browning sauce.

When the sauce is golden brown, add another half glass of white wine and let it evaporate again. At this point, add the peeled tomatoes, season for a few minutes and add half a liter of water. Let it reduce by about half and insert the capitone again, cooking for another 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Once cooked, remove the central spine and reinsert them in the sauce, before serving at the table.