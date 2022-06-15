This Zara set at 150 euros that Selena Gomez wore at the wedding of Britney Spears

The American singer and actress chose the Spanish ready-to-wear brand to celebrate her friend’s union on June 9 in Los Angeles.

The guest was in Zara. Thursday June 9, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari united in front of 60 guests and an audience of stars: Paris Hilton dressed in Versace, Madonna on the arm of a Lady Dior bag, and Drew Barrymore in a Valentino creation… Selena Gomez opted, as to her, for a more frugal but no less elegant choice to go to the wedding ceremony. The American singer, big fan and friend of Britney Spears, had indeed chosen a set of the Spanish brand of ready-to-wear Zara. An outfit that was immortalized in photo and video by Paris Hilton and then posted on Instagram with the caption “#Only Icons”.

Read alsoIn a sublime black dress, Selena Gomez arrives barefoot on the stage of the SAG Awards

Donatella Versace, Paris Hilton, Britney Spears, Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore. (Los Angeles, June 9, 2022.) Instagram screenshot @parisilton

Blue Dream

On this day of celebration, Selena Gomez did not seek outbidding. A blazer jacket at €79.95, a strapless top at €29.95 and long pants at €39.95, all in a cobalt blue hue, were thus sported by the actress to attend the event in the style of of fairy tales. Either a silhouette at a total price of 150 euros that can still be found on the Zara website if the desire was felt.