This Zara set at 150 euros that Selena Gomez wore at the wedding of Britney Spears
The American singer and actress chose the Spanish ready-to-wear brand to celebrate her friend’s union on June 9 in Los Angeles.
The guest was in Zara. Thursday June 9, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari united in front of 60 guests and an audience of stars: Paris Hilton dressed in Versace, Madonna on the arm of a Lady Dior bag, and Drew Barrymore in a Valentino creation… Selena Gomez opted, as to her, for a more frugal but no less elegant choice to go to the wedding ceremony. The American singer, big fan and friend of Britney Spears, had indeed chosen a set of the Spanish brand of ready-to-wear Zara. An outfit that was immortalized in photo and video by Paris Hilton and then posted on Instagram with the caption “#Only Icons”.
Blue Dream
On this day of celebration, Selena Gomez did not seek outbidding. A blazer jacket at €79.95, a strapless top at €29.95 and long pants at €39.95, all in a cobalt blue hue, were thus sported by the actress to attend the event in the style of of fairy tales. Either a silhouette at a total price of 150 euros that can still be found on the Zara website if the desire was felt.