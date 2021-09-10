Tho 4, Natalie Portman on strength training | Cinema

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Natalie Portman talked about returning as Jane Foster in, focusing on the training needed to bring the character to life.

“It was fun,” commented the actress, who for the first time had to put her hand to the weights:

I worked with a personal trainer, Naomi Pendergast, for about four months prior to filming and then of course throughout the production. We’ve done a lot of weight lifting and I’ve had to drink a lot of protein shakes, I’ve never lifted this heavy before. Of course I never aimed to get muscular, but it took a lot of work on agility and strength. It helped me get into character and changed the way I moved and walked. I felt different, it was so crazy to feel strong for the first time in my life.

Filming of Thor: Love and Thunder they began at the end of January 2021 in Australia and ended in June, directed by Taika Waititi. The screenplay is by him and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. Waititi will also return to voice the warrior Korg. In the cast Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Tessa Thompson (who at the end of Avengers: Endgame reigns over Asgard), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster, specifically in the new incarnation of … the mighty Thor), Christian Bale (Gorr, the slaughterer of gods), Jaimie Alexander (Lady Sif) and the Guardians of the Galaxy. There should be room for Matt Damon too.

The film was also shot using the Stagecraft technology inaugurated with The Mandalorian. The film was announced in 2019 at San Diego Comic-Con at the Marvel Studios panel in Room H, along with all of Phase 4, and is the next film in the franchise directed again by Taika Waititi.

The release of Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled for May 6, 2022.

Thor movies and all other Marvel Cinematic Universe films (with the exception of the two Spider-Man with Tom Holland and The Incredible Hulk) are available on Disney +, as are TV series produced by Marvel Studios.