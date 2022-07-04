Thom Walker: We chatted with the makeup master everyone’s talking about

Thomas Walker is a talented English make-up artist who has always stood out for his creativity, his charisma and his innovative approach to make-up that combines power and at the same time minimalism. She is inspired by fashion, music and architecture and you will also love her beauty looks full of color contrasts. bold colors, games and light effects to get the best makeup.

Thom Walker, creative director of makeup at Givenchy.

Its new lipsticks, mists and eye shadows and the brand’s new make-up lines will change everything in your conception of make-up. Because behind his hands are the most avant-garde and impressive looks of celebrities such as Emma Watson, Claire Foy, Mia Goth, FKA Twigs and Rosala, among others. “I am delighted to join Givenchy as creative director of makeup. We share the same vision of femininity, which combines beauty with audacity, as well as a common sense of elegance and individuality,” he assures us.

After enjoying this master of brushes and beauty at a forbidden dinner for the launch of the new lipsticks Le Rouge Interdit Intense Silk that will arrive in Spain next autumn 2022-2023, we have spoken with this creative genius of beauty to discover his best secrets and guess the makeup trends that are coming.

What can you tell us about next fall’s makeup trends and what are we going to wear?

First of all, we have to free our face little by little from the masks. After a boom of eye makeup with them, I think the lips they are definitely going to have their big time. We will see a lot of red lips, in matte or glossier textures and in different shades. Darker, more bluish, more luminous. And the new lipstick collection Le Rouge Interdit Intense Silk that we will see this autumn are a sample of it. Why always there is a lipstick for every woman. And I love the jewels on the face of the beauty look for the new season on very clean and worked faces with flawless skin.

What does beauty and makeup mean to you?

Actually, it was my mother and women like my godmother who made me love beauty. They love fashion, makeup, shopping… and in that sense, I’ve seen them put on makeup since I was very little and this obsessed me. I think it was this that led me to do what I do.

The graphic and geometric winged eyeliner with false eyelashes on very luminous and juicy skin for this summer 2022.Imaxtree.

How does makeup act on an emotional level?

The sound of makeup and each of the cosmetics and their packaging and their formulas always moves me and it is like a real ritual. I open a mascara to apply it to a model and it is so sensory that I love it.

What are the infallible trends, textures and tones of the moment when it comes to makeup?

There are so many. I love red lips and all their chromatic diversity. From red-brown, bluish, orange… but I’m also a fan of the range of brown tones because they flatter all skin types. And as for the textures, I like both the matte textures and the glossy and glossy ones.

A makeup product that we should not miss…

The mascara is so easy to apply and enhances the look so much!

your beauty icon

Angelica Houston has the perfect balance between masculine and feminine.

To someone who doesn’t know your work, how would you describe your makeup looks?

From a minimalist approach. The face should speak but not dominate. But at the same time I should let the woman speak, it’s like a trip and a state of mind.

What led you to work with Givenchy and what values ​​do you share with the firm?

His simple and elegant approach to beauty and haute couture. And I love being in the world of haute couture making and participating in the creation of beautiful and timeless products.

The best beauty trick you’ve ever been given

Care your skin.

What do you think is Givenchy’s star make-up product for this summer?

Without a doubt, the moisturizing facial mist, but not only for summer, but also to be sprayed on the face throughout the year.

Your minimalist makeup ritual

I think that caring for and working with the skin would be the most important thing. And then, a foundation, a concealer, and some good sun powder to tone the face.

What do you hope to achieve as Givenchy’s new creative director of makeup?

I hope to further enhance the elegance and timelessness of the brand with haute couture elements while maintaining its identity. And of course always thinking about sustainability as a challenge. The new lipsticks are refillable and you can find no less than 25 different shades to try.

Thom Walker’s makeup proposal with metallic appliqués and highly worked skins for autumn-winter 2022-2023.Imaxtree.

What are you working on now?

Heading into Christmas 2023, in an eyeshadow palette featuring nine inspiring new shades.

In addition to makeup, you are very interested in design, tell us why.

Because design greatly influences our lives and how it can make us feel. It can make our lives really easy and can help us fight anxiety or improve our mood.

How do you see the future of makeup?

I think to be somewhat fascinating with the metaverse. And also, makeup will be constantly changing, we will learn from it and find new inspirations and that is incredible and at the same time fascinating and exciting.

