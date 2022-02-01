Thomas Adès’s “Concerto for piano and orchestra” at the Parco della Musica

Listen to the audio version of the article

In Rome (but also on the radio), with the S. Cecilia Orchestra we have the good opportunity to listen to the Italian premiere of a recent work by one of the greatest composers of today, the English Thomas Adès. In the meantime, the performances of the musical “Mamma mia!” (which were originally supposed to finish on January 30th). At the Blue Note jazz club in Milan the great return of Ray Gelato with his band.

Rome

On 3-4-5 at the Parco della Musica a good opportunity to listen to the recent Concerto for piano and orchestra by Thomas Adès (born in 1971), with the S. Cecilia Orchestra and its conductor Antonio Pappano. It is a first Italian performance. The Concerto was commissioned to the British composer by the Boston Symphony Orchestra for the pianist Kirill Gerstein, who will also sit at the piano on this occasion. Completed in 2018, it was enthusiastically received by audiences and critics alike; the Boston Globe called it “a happy meeting between giants” (between Adès and Gerstein), while the Boston Classical Review added: “the effect is mesmerizing and the Concerto stands as Adès’s greatest achievement to date. “” The page is difficult to catalog – says the pianist Alessandro Taverna (who will play it in Turin with the Rai Orchestra); there are those who have found a tribute to the world of jazz, but for other aspects, such as the cantability and the way of dealing with harmonies, traces of late romanticism could be detected. Different elements that create a very personal language, which gives ample space to the personal choices of the interpreter. Its greatness is precisely that of not being a “fixed” music, but that lends itself to more interpretations “. The concert on 4 at 20.30 will be broadcast live on Rai Radio Tre; and on 17 March on Rai5 at 9.15pm.

Milan

Ray Gelato & The Giants returns to the Blue Note jazz club from 10 to 14 February, with their historic and successful show “That’s amore”, among the most disenchanted spirit of 40s and 50s music (from Nat King Cole to Frank Sinatra , from Cole Porter to Louis Prima, from Sammy Davis Jr. to Louis Jordan) and the cornerstones of the Italian tradition, especially Neapolitan.

Rome

Extension to February 14 of the reruns of “Mamma mia!” at the Sistina Theater. The famous musical, directed by Massimo Romeo Piparo, before the pandemic had already recorded extraordinary numbers in Italy with over 500 thousand spectators in just over 200 reruns.Luca Ward, Paolo Conticini, Sergio Muniz and, in the role that was Meryl in the film Streep, Sabrina Marciano are the protagonists, with Abba songs such as Mamma Mia!, Dancing Queen, The winner takes it all, Super Trouper and many others. 24 songs that have been translated into Italian and, like the dialogues, edited directly by the director.