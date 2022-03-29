Thomas Christiansen speaks about his future in Panama after running out of options to qualify for the World Cup

2022-03-27

The selector of Panama, Thomas Christiansenacknowledged that the rout suffered on Sunday 5-1 against United States and the elimination in the qualifier to Qatar-2022 They are a hard blow but he expressed his will to continue leading the team.

“The federation already knows how the situation is. I have already expressed myself”, said an emotional Christiansen after the game at the Explora Stadium in Orlando (Florida).

“I have already shown that I want to stay, so I have let the federation know, including my agents, that they should not receive offers from anyone because my first option is Panama. Let’s see how it goes, I can’t say more”, said the former Spanish-Danish player.

The coach, who took the canal bench in 2020, acknowledged the disappointment at being eliminated from the race on Sunday by Qatar-2022 but called for valuing the positive aspects of the playoffs.