Thomas Christiansen speaks about his future in Panama after running out of options to qualify for the World Cup

2022-03-27

The selector of Panama, Thomas Christiansenacknowledged that the rout suffered on Sunday 5-1 against United States and the elimination in the qualifier to Qatar-2022 They are a hard blow but he expressed his will to continue leading the team.

“The federation already knows how the situation is. I have already expressed myself”, said an emotional Christiansen after the game at the Explora Stadium in Orlando (Florida).

“I have already shown that I want to stay, so I have let the federation know, including my agents, that they should not receive offers from anyone because my first option is Panama. Let’s see how it goes, I can’t say more”, said the former Spanish-Danish player.

The coach, who took the canal bench in 2020, acknowledged the disappointment at being eliminated from the race on Sunday by Qatar-2022 but called for valuing the positive aspects of the playoffs.

The canalero team can no longer reach any of the first three places, which offer a direct ticket to Qatar-2022nor the fourth that gives access to a playoff against a team from Oceania.

“We stayed at the gates but there are many positive things that we can take with us,” he said. Christiansen. “This last disappointment has done a lot of damage and it will be difficult to recover but luckily we have a game on Wednesday in front of our fans and we want to show our faces and compete until the end”.

