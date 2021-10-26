Thomas Gravesen, new life in Las Vegas: poker, business, mega mansion

The former Danish footballer now lives in Nevada between play and business. He lives in an armored neighborhood for the ultra-rich and has Cage and Agassi as neighbors

Looking back at some videos of Thomas Gravesen’s games today, it seems to get in touch with another planet. A player light years away from the world of TikTok, from Instagram stories and mini-contacts examined under a magnifying glass in the Var room. That said, the nickname of “Ogre” has always been a bit ungenerous with the former midfielder Danish, not just muscles and hard tackles. The grim look, the overflowing grit and the powerful physicality have made him compare to the legendary figures armed with clubs, but he tactically has always been precious, despite being a bit crazy. He played for Hamburg, Everton, Real Madrid and Celtic, plus eight years in the national team. Today, however, her life is totally different and revolves around investments, an 8-figure fortune, poker and a mega mansion in Las Vegas shared with a former model. Since he retired, his total earnings exceed $ 100 million, as reported by “The Sun” from Great Britain.

SECURITY – The 45-year-old former midfielder begins to take care of his finances when he still earns a good salary on the pitch and is interested in various businesses. He invests part of his capital with the knowledge that his career as a footballer will sooner or later end. Perhaps, when at 32 he decides to hang up his boots, Gravesen has already had some good answers from his financial experiments or, perhaps, he realized that there would be room for profit even after the end of his life as an athlete. We do not know which winning horse has managed to fish but, about five years after retirement, the good Thomas packs his bags and goes to live in Las Vegas.

STANDARD OF LIVING – The city of Nevada is obviously not a casual destination, because the Dane is a big fan of poker and dives into the career as a professional player just ended that as a footballer. Moreover, his fame overseas is practically nil and he manages to move under the radar like any other rich man who squanders money in Las Vegas casinos. In addition, in the United States he goes to live with his flame Kamila Persse, a former model of Czech origin and now a real estate agent. The two get married, share a passion for the game and work on their own business.

Life quality – Thomas and Kamila’s move is not just any, it does not end up in one of the luxury hotels in the main “Stripe” of the city. When not in casinos, the two live in Summerlin, elected in 2007 by National Geographic as the best place to live and play. What’s in Summerlin? An exclusive community conceived only for ultra-rich people, armored and away from prying eyes, paparazzi and onlookers. Luxurious multi-million dollar villas are everywhere, most notably in Canyon Fairways, the district that Gravesen shares with Nicolas Cage, Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf. If there is anyone who wants to imagine a Hollywood star home, they can take a look at the homes for sale in that area, with all due respect to envy ready to attack. In one of those houses, between actors and singers, there is also Thomas Gravesen. They called him “The Ogre” once.