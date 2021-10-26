News

Thomas Gravesen, new life in Las Vegas: poker, business, mega mansion

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The former Danish footballer now lives in Nevada between play and business. He lives in an armored neighborhood for the ultra-rich and has Cage and Agassi as neighbors

Looking back at some videos of Thomas Gravesen’s games today, it seems to get in touch with another planet. A player light years away from the world of TikTok, from Instagram stories and mini-contacts examined under a magnifying glass in the Var room. That said, the nickname of “Ogre” has always been a bit ungenerous with the former midfielder Danish, not just muscles and hard tackles. The grim look, the overflowing grit and the powerful physicality have made him compare to the legendary figures armed with clubs, but he tactically has always been precious, despite being a bit crazy. He played for Hamburg, Everton, Real Madrid and Celtic, plus eight years in the national team. Today, however, her life is totally different and revolves around investments, an 8-figure fortune, poker and a mega mansion in Las Vegas shared with a former model. Since he retired, his total earnings exceed $ 100 million, as reported by “The Sun” from Great Britain.

SECURITY

The 45-year-old former midfielder begins to take care of his finances when he still earns a good salary on the pitch and is interested in various businesses. He invests part of his capital with the knowledge that his career as a footballer will sooner or later end. Perhaps, when at 32 he decides to hang up his boots, Gravesen has already had some good answers from his financial experiments or, perhaps, he realized that there would be room for profit even after the end of his life as an athlete. We do not know which winning horse has managed to fish but, about five years after retirement, the good Thomas packs his bags and goes to live in Las Vegas.

STANDARD OF LIVING

The city of Nevada is obviously not a casual destination, because the Dane is a big fan of poker and dives into the career as a professional player just ended that as a footballer. Moreover, his fame overseas is practically nil and he manages to move under the radar like any other rich man who squanders money in Las Vegas casinos. In addition, in the United States he goes to live with his flame Kamila Persse, a former model of Czech origin and now a real estate agent. The two get married, share a passion for the game and work on their own business.

Loading...
Advertisements

Life quality

Thomas and Kamila’s move is not just any, it does not end up in one of the luxury hotels in the main “Stripe” of the city. When not in casinos, the two live in Summerlin, elected in 2007 by National Geographic as the best place to live and play. What’s in Summerlin? An exclusive community conceived only for ultra-rich people, armored and away from prying eyes, paparazzi and onlookers. Luxurious multi-million dollar villas are everywhere, most notably in Canyon Fairways, the district that Gravesen shares with Nicolas Cage, Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf. If there is anyone who wants to imagine a Hollywood star home, they can take a look at the homes for sale in that area, with all due respect to envy ready to attack. In one of those houses, between actors and singers, there is also Thomas Gravesen. They called him “The Ogre” once.

October 26 – 2:58 pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

829
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
686
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
665
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
587
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
557
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
448
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
442
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
378
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
346
News

Michael B. Jordan at Denzel Washington’s directing lesson
316
News

The highly anticipated film will be off-limits to minors for “violence and vulgar language”
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top