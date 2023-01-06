Thomas Gutiérrez, former River Plate signed with Deportivo Pereira | Colombian Soccer | betplay league

Deportivo Pereira continues to strengthen itself to defend the champion’s crown and also fight for a good result in the Conmebol Libertadores Cup, awaiting the draw for the competition to define who will accompany the matecañas in the international competition for the first time in its history. There were 14 casualties, and so far, five signings, including contracts in the defensive zone and in the midfield.

Leonardo Castro and Brayan León still do not have replacements, he will surely announce them soon, since Wednesday, January 4 and Thursday, January 5, have been important days for Deportivo Pereira, who signed Larry Angulo, Eber Moreno, Edisson Restrepo and Santiago Ruiz, the majority, defenders. But, if another leader was missing in the defensive back, they got it from River Plate.

Thus, the Colombian-Venezuelan central defender who has played a leading role in youth national teams and who was in River Plate, Thomas Gutiérrez arrived free after terminating his contract with the millionaire team. They had Gutiérrez in Argentina as one of the jewels, his good back and the conditions to defend him characterize him, but really, he simply remained a promise, since he never had the opportunity to debut in first.

Marcelo Gallardo took him into account in the preseason, but his career at River Plate was more with the youth teams than in the first team. The 22-year-old defender, Thomas Gutiérrez finished his contract with the Argentine team and will play with the Colombian champion. According to Pipe Sierra, the Venezuelan by birth, but who represented the national team in the youth teams, has already trained and signed until December 2023.