Thomas Massie: the Christmas photo with guns that divides the US right

NEW YORK – “Merry Christmas. Santa please bring us the ammo.” The armed wishes of the Massie family landed on Twitter on December 4th, generating indignation, anger, but also consensus.

Seven members of the Kentucky Republican Congressman’s family, Thomas Massie, they posed for the Christmas card, smiling and in front of a Christmas tree, all holding a gun, including the patriarch clutching what appears to be a machine gun.

Not even four days have passed since the massacre in a school in Michigan, which cost the lives of four students, hit with the fire of a weapon given to the 15-year-old attacker for Christmas by his parents.

Usa, 15 years old, kills a high school in Michigan: 3 students killed, eight others injured by Massimo Basile November 30, 2021





Among the reactions that of Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter, Jamie, was among the 17 victims of the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. In response to Massie, Guttenberg wrote: “As we are sharing family photos, here are mine. One is the last shot taken of Jamie, the other is where she is buried due to the school shooting.”

.@RepThomasMassie, since we are sharing family photos, here are mine. One is the last photo that I ever took of Jaime, the other is where she is buried because of the Parkland school shooting. The Michigan school shooter and his family used to take photos like yours as well. pic.twitter.com/MsQWneJXAp – Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) December 4, 2021

In the wake of the controversy, Massie retweeted the support messages he received as well as those criticizing him, replying directly to Twitter users. Several Republican party names condemned the post. Adam Kinzinger, a Republican congressman from Illinois, mocked him for displaying a “gun fetish”. Anthony Scaramucci, who was briefly communications director of Donald Trump, tweeted that he would fund all potential candidates running against Massie in next year’s Congressional election.

Despite the criticism, many personalities in US conservative circles defended the congressman. Colorado representative, gun rights activist, Lauren Boebert, tweeted: “This is my Christmas card.” Another Republican, Jose Castillo wrote “All I want for Christmas is … more officials like Thomas Massie”.