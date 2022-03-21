Thomas Müller surprises with a message for Barcelona after beating Real Madrid

2022-03-20

No one wanted to miss the Spanish Clásico, where the Barcelona swept over Real Madrid and scored four goals against him to confirm the great moment the team is going through with Xavi Hernandez on the bench.

Thomas muller He was one of those who was watching the match from the comfort of his home and was surprised when referring to the resounding Barça victory.

The striker of Bayern Municha black beast for him Barcelonapraised the Catalan team for what they did on the lawn of the Santiago Bernabéu.

“Congratulations, FC Barcelona. It was a pleasure to see the incredible performance tonight, Chapeau (hat)”, were the words of the German through his official Twitter account.