Thomas Patton wins in the qualifying round of the Darwin tournament

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) is the governing body of world tennis. (Infobae)

Thomas PattonAustralian won in the qualifying round of the tournament of Darwin by 6-3 and 6-4 a Matthew WoerndleAustralian tennis player With this result, we will continue to see the player in the next round of the tournament Darwin.

in the tournament of Darwin (ITF Australia F10) there is previously a qualification phase in which the tennis players with the lowest ranking face each other to get the highest possible points to enter the official tournament with the rest of the applicants. Specifically, at this stage of the competition a total of 37 tennis players face each other. Likewise, it is celebrated between September 18 and 25 on a hard court in the open air.

A sport that has come to stay

Tennis is considered a classic sport. Every year, four tournaments (the so-called ‘Grand Slams’) concentrate all the world’s attention: the season begins with the Australian Opencontinues with the clay track of Roland Garrosthen moves on to London with the celebration of Wimbledon and finally closes in the USA with the US Open.

In the rest of the year, players also compete around the world completing seasons on the different surfaces: hard or fast track, clay either herb.

Tennis emerged in Europe at the end of the 18th century and since 1926 it is a professional sport date the tour opened. It was especially popular with the upper classes in English-speaking countries, but today it is a global sport. It’s divided in two categories: the men’s (ATP) and the women’s (WTA) competition.

ATP

The ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) is the association of professional tennis players that brings together players from all over the world in the men’s category.

The ATP tour organizes several tournaments throughout the year: ATP Masters 1000 (if a player wins the tournament, he will get 1000 points to add to the ATP ranking), ATP 500 and ATP 250. Below these tournaments, on a lower step, is the ATP Challenger Tour, where the future stars of world tennis fight. In addition, the association also handles the Grand Slams.

The fight to be the best in history is still active in the men’s category. The Spanish Rafael Nadalthe Serbian Novak Djokovic and the swiss Roger Federer they compete to break all the records and achieve the greatest number of Grand Slams. The three players are often referred to as ‘Big Three‘ versus the new generations or ‘Next Gen’.

These new future tennis stars have entered the world tennis circuit with a bang, as in the case of the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipasfrom Italian Matteo Berrettinithe German alexander zverev or the russians Medvedev Y rublev.

Novak Djokovic currently holds the record for weeks at number 1 of the ATP rankings, closely followed by Roger Federer, the legendary American player Pete Sampras, Iván Lendl and Jimmy Connors.

WTA

The WTA (Women’s Tennis Association) was created in 1973 by the famous former tennis player billie jean king. The Californian won 39 Grand Slam titles during her active career and is a benchmark and icon in the world of tennis.

Currently, there are many tennis players in the women’s category who compete to stay at the top of the world tennis elite and surpass Stefanie Graff or Serena Williams. Players like the Polish Iga Świątek (champion of Roland Garros in 2021), the Greek Maria Sakkar either Paula Badosa (the first Spanish winner of Indian Wells) are fighting to stay in the top 10 of the WTA ranking.

In the year 2022, the Australian player Asleigh Barty announced his final retirement from tennis and put an end to an impressive career with several Grand Slams behind him. Now is the time for the other players to take over and become number 1.

Keep reading:

More news

Note Source: Narrative