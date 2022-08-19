Thomas Peter Drake 2022, death notice, necrology, obituary

At Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, Peter Drake, at the age of 83 years, beloved husband for 55 years of Cathy Drake. Loving father of Tom and Krista Drake, Mike Drake and Bryin Munroe, Teri and Joshua Stainton. Cherished grandfather of Connor Drake, Nicholas Drake and Isobel Stainton. Dear brother of Stephen and Phyllis Drake, Douglas (deceased) and Diane Drake, Danae and Bill Meldrum. Dear brother-in-law of Peggy and Lorne McConnery, Susan and Wade Levy.

Peter was a gentleman whose endless will to live (and dash of stubbornness) carried him through the last few years in his battle against his various health issues. The things he cherished most in life were his family/friends, fishing, his pipe and Lake Temagami. He was at his happiest when he could do all four at once. He will be missed and respected by all who knew him. The family would like to give a special thanks to his doctor, Dr. Carter Thorne, medical specialists and staff who gave him the longest and best quality of life possible.

Private family memorial service will be held at the Egan Funeral Home, 203 Queen Street S., Bolton.

Private Interment Morningside Cemetery, Palgrave.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to Southlake Foundation in care of Dr. Carter Thorne, Rheumatologist southlake.ca/foundation/

Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com

2022

Our most sincere sympathies to the family and friends of Thomas Peter Drake 2022..

egan funeral home

Death for the Town:Bolton, Province: Ontario

death notice Thomas Peter Drake 2022

mortuary notice Thomas Peter Drake 2022

This archive page is a cache for the purpose of verifying the legality of the hyperlinked content and may have changed in the meantime. Go to SOURCE above to go to the original page.