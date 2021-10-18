Thomas Sadoski: “Amanda Seyfried is incredible”

For her first red carpet with a baby bump Amanda Seyfried chose the premiere of The Last Word, the film that sparked love on set for the colleague Thomas Sadoski, already crossed on another set, that of The Way We Get By.

And it is right next to him that she smiles happily, surrounded by the attentions of the whole cast, in particular of Shirley MacLaine, with whom she posed for a series of funny shots (Browse the gallery to see all the photos), while her partner has never lost sight of her.

Ever since they met, everything between them has been quick right away. First the announcement of the engagement, last September, then that of the pregnancy. “Amanda is incredible”, he said a few days ago, host of a talk show, “I am more excited to become a father with you as my partner than I have ever been in my entire life.”

The actor also confided that he spent a lot of his time watching the baby bump grow and talking to his son: “You have no idea how lucky you are to have a mother like this”, she often tells him.

The happy event shouldn’t be long, at least judging by the actress’s belly. Soon he will be able to repeat the same things to his son, looking him in the eye.