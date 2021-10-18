News

Thomas Sadoski: “Amanda Seyfried is incredible”

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

For her first red carpet with a baby bump Amanda Seyfried chose the premiere of The Last Word, the film that sparked love on set for the colleague Thomas Sadoski, already crossed on another set, that of The Way We Get By.

And it is right next to him that she smiles happily, surrounded by the attentions of the whole cast, in particular of Shirley MacLaine, with whom she posed for a series of funny shots (Browse the gallery to see all the photos), while her partner has never lost sight of her.

Ever since they met, everything between them has been quick right away. First the announcement of the engagement, last September, then that of the pregnancy. “Amanda is incredible”, he said a few days ago, host of a talk show, “I am more excited to become a father with you as my partner than I have ever been in my entire life.”

Loading...
Advertisements

The actor also confided that he spent a lot of his time watching the baby bump grow and talking to his son: “You have no idea how lucky you are to have a mother like this”, she often tells him.

The happy event shouldn’t be long, at least judging by the actress’s belly. Soon he will be able to repeat the same things to his son, looking him in the eye.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

790
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
663
News

Cinema, all films out in October
618
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
564
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
509
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
446
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
432
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
402
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
366
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
293
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top