Thomas Tuchel declarations Abramovich continuity and war between Russia and Ukraine | premier league

Thomas Tucheltechnician of Chelsearuled on the sale of the club and said that if the owner Roman Abramovich has decided, “it’s the right thing to do.” The Russian oligarch announced on Wednesday his intention to sell the team he has managed since 2003.

Prior to the duel for the FA Cup, the German strategist spoke to the media and exploded at the insistence on the issue of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and Roman Abramovic.

“Listen, stop with it. I am not a politician. Stop with that. I can only repeat it and I feel bad repeating it because I have never lived through a war. Talking about it already makes me feel bad, since I am privileged. I’m sitting here in peace and I’m doing the best I can, but you need to stop asking me those questions because I don’t have answers.“, said.

However, after the 2-3 victory against Luton Town in the fifth round of the competition, Tuchel told the BBC: “The news reached me a little earlier, but very close to starting the game.”

“We have heard the rumors all day, we have seen it on television, we have eaten together, we have talked about it… It is very important news. I think every decision he makes is the right one, it’s his choice, it’s his club, it’s not me who has to comment on it. I hope that in the short term, as a team, it will not affect us too much, maybe even nothing will change.“.

“Now we try to eliminate all the noise around us and concentrate, we have shown this Wednesday that we can do it. We don’t live on an island, players have internet, some are more concerned than others. It is not easy to play the same day that this happens, but we have put in a great performance,” Tuchel added.