Thong sandals with heels in trend in 2022 and how to combine them

sandals with heels, the controversial trend of the 90s that returns for summer 2022. There is no image more emblematic of summer than the sandals, flip flops or ‘flip flops’ rubber bands that strut around with their typical screeching noise due to the rubber they are made of.

These sandals leave your feet free (we recommend a flawless pedicure) and are very easy to wear, allowing you to be ready in seconds. In addition, the catwalks Spring/Summer 2022 have presented us with models with a new twist: in addition to the chunky versions with a platform sole (as seen in Coperni and Chloé), some firms have decided to offer us a minimalist versionspecifically the stiletto sandals or reel.

these sandals are the evolution of the typical flip flops that we have all used at least once to go to the pool or the beach, but this time carried in daily looks. We don’t see them as sandals for older people, because that heel gives them a special character, it even makes them cool.

Plus, those inches will muffle that uncomfortable screeching noise. A quality to keep in mind. Many, however, do not like the sandals because that friction between the thumb and the strip can create particular discomfort (as well as irritation). Therefore, you have to get used to this detail in the part functional and aesthetic.

Sienna Miller Photo: Getty Images. kim kardashian Photo: Getty Images. Emily Ratajkowski Photo: Getty Images.

the celebrities have adopted this fashion trendturning these sandals for summer 2022 into the essential accessory for the minimalist looks inspired by the 90s. kim kardashian is in charge of relaunching this trend, with a naked aesthetic that allows the rest of the outfit to stand out.

Emily Ratajkowski wore them under a tailored suit -an oversize jacket and men’s trousers-, while the look more chic was the one of Sienna Millerin a draped off-white midi dress with sandals.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley also shared a photo on Instagram in which he highlighted a couple of high sculptural heel flip flops in nude color: The supermodel paired these clean sandals with a chic cream ribbed knit dress. She thus ratified her status as queen of contemporary minimalism.

Discover below our selection of sandals with heel to buy online:

Article originally published in Vogue IT, vogue.it.