“Thor 4″: more “love” than “thunder” | Chris Hemsworth | Marvel | Natalie Portmann | Christian Bale | Taika Waititi | Thor: love and thunder | Thor: love and thunder | Films

In 10 days it will be three years since that Comic-Con in which Marvel Studios confirmed the realization of its new productions for Phase 4. That timeline that was going to start with “Black Widow” and end with “Thor: love and thunder”, which was initially scheduled for 2021, has already been carried out and was a success. With movies and series that exceeded expectations, with others that not so much, and some that divided the audience. Such is the case of the icing on the cake of that timeline: “Thor: Love and Thunder”, a film that, according to critics, either you loved or hated. Today we will try to analyze the reason for this love-hate.

Both actresses had already appeared in previous films; however, no one had dared to explore their characters like director Taika Waititi. It was well known that Natalie Portman had severed her relationship with Marvel prior to Waititi’s arrival. When it came, she included the Valkyrie in Thor Ragnarok with a quite disruptive personality for the female characters that existed in the UCM until then. Now, with Portman back, the relationship of friends, accomplices and, why not, something else between Valkyrie and Jane Foster, gives us a formula that has fit very well in the film.

Natalie Portman, for her part, gives us a Jane who is less hesitant, more empowered and confident, less expectant and more protagonist, a convalescent woman who excelled in everything she set out to do thanks to her intellect and, when she needed it most, her strength. vital also helped her. Portman’s performance as a dying cancer patient, as a woman who doesn’t need anyone’s help but still allows herself to be vulnerable in front of the people she loves, is definitely one of the film’s high points.

For her part, Tessa Thompson introduced us to a Valkyrie with more responsibilities than before, but with the same good humor, impulsiveness and freshness as always. Her ability to relate to any character in the plot and fit perfectly into each scene is another of the transcendental points of the film.

Learn Lightyear

Taika Waititi and Natalie Portman were already announcing us at the avant premiere of the film, when someone from the audience asked: “How gay is the movie?” To which Portman replied: “Very gay” and Waititi added: “Super gay!”

From his start in the saga, in “Thor Ragnarok”, Waititi was already mocking the stereotype of the big, strong man that had been built around the god of thunder in previous films. “The strongest avenger”, he went from being the classic heartthrob, to being the sensitive, insecure and depressed man that he is today. In the case of Valkyrie, they tried to show her as a bisexual warrior, but cut the most explicit scenes “because they didn’t add to the plot.” Today, with total freedom of creation, the New Zealand director did not hold anything back.

Valkyrie, who introduces himself as King Valkyrie, enriches her character with her coquetry and rudeness. She woos Zeus’s companions, but she also enjoys Thor’s nudity. She jokes with the Asgardian about her attraction to Jane Foster, telling him that she and he are “on the same team,” and more.

On the other hand, Korg, the alien made of rock, presents himself as a homosexual character in the most natural way, while explaining that on his planet the reproduction of his species is carried out with two men holding hands in a volcano. Finally, in one of Gorr’s scenes, he kidnaps a child and his two mothers hold hands, worried, just like other heterosexual couples.

Among so much controversy with “buzz lightyear”, Marvel Studios presented us with the most queer film in its history with a perfect and organic fluidity. All of the scenes work very well, feel completely natural, and also respect their origin in the comics.

Gorr, the most affected

The ‘butcher of the gods’, played by award-winning Christian Bale, was definitely one of the film’s high points. However, something that many fans did not like and the reason why many ended up criticizing the film, was that it was not allowed to fully develop its story.

In the short time he was around, Bale delivered a brilliant and hair-raising performance. However, the comedy, which worked perfectly in “Ragnarok” and in much of this installment, felt intrusive in scenes that needed more seriousness and drama.

More “Love” than “Thunder”

Doing the addition and subtraction, “Thor: Love and Thunder” is a movie full of love. Even the villain is born and redeemed by love. Without fear of being wrong, it has to be the cutest movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Full of beautiful messages, such as the fact that Jane Foster, after dying, is received in Valhalla, not because she died in a battle (the requirement to enter Valhalla), but as a reward for her bravery and implying that to die of cancer is also to die fighting.

Messages of love, such as the tattoo on Thor’s back to his brother Loki, “RIP Loki, rest in mischief”, accompanied by a dedication to all the deceased he loved: mother, father, Heimdall, Loki, Tony and Natasha.

Finally, it’s refreshing to finally see a Marvel movie that doesn’t use the movie’s winning formula. multiverse, which is quite interesting, but after so many productions in a row, it becomes a bit tedious. Taika Waititi made a production thought of Thor with his own universe and not so much in the UCM, and it is appreciated.