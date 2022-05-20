Thor 4: A Black Panther character in the movie Love and Thunder?

Thor: Love and Thunder is one of the next films highly anticipated by MCU fans. It could well be that a mythical character from Black Panther has an important role in it…

Thor: Love and Thunder looks divine. We’re not talking about the quality of the film here, we haven’t seen it yet, but about its background! In fact, the film should highlight many gods, not just those of Asgard. If we were already expecting some of them and in particular greek godswe have just learned that the goddess Bast, already discussed in Black Pantherthere will be a role…

Norse, Greek and …

In the fourth film of the Thor saga, we know that Jane Foster will don the Mighty Thor costume, thus becoming in turn the goddess of thunder. We have already seen Valkyrie sitting on the throne of New Asgard. Above all, we should see several other gods since the great antagonist in this film should be Gorr, the Godslayer, who searches the universe for them to kill. Thus, Thor should notably cross the road of several gods of the pantheon of Greek mythology, starting with Zeus. All this was known, but recently a new picture from the movie (below) challenged observers: alongside Queen Valkyrie and Jane Foster in Mighty Thor, we can see a woman wearing a very characteristic crown / headpiece.

Bast, the Black Panther

It is in fact the goddess Bast (or Bastet), Egyptian goddess with the head of a cat or a lioness, but especially in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, protective panther goddess of Wakanda. She leads the souls of the deceased, in the company of the goddess Sekhmet lion-headed, to the verdant valley of the Astral Dimension. Above all, it was she who, originally, would have given to the warrior Bashenga, the ancestor of T’Challa, the power of the Black Panther driving him to the grass-heart, and thus control of Wakanda. We still didn’t have never seen the goddess personified in the moviesshe was always represented by illustrations but never performed.

Other gods and goddesses of the Egyptian pantheon?

This appearance, and its timing, are not insignificant. In effect, Disney+ just finished streaming the Moon Knight series. However, the character of Moon Knight is closely related to the god Khonshu, god of the Moon and half-brother of Bast and Sekhmet. Moreover, the Moon Knight series cites Bast, since she is mentioned as a member of the Ennead, the pantheon of Egyptian gods, in the company, for example, of Taouret, hippopotamus goddess. We could therefore quite imagine that Thor: Love and Thunder explores in depth greek and egyptian mythology and brings out several of the gods and goddesses who are part of these pantheons. What to flesh out the myths of the MCU, Beyond Norse Mythology via Asgard.

Divine characters and a cast to match

The character of the goddess Bast will therefore be performed by actress Akosia Sabet. Among the other known New Gods is Russell Crowe who will be at the head of the Greek pantheon by interpreting Zeus. The film’s antagonist, Gorr the Slayer of Gods, will be interpreted by Christian Bale. More generally, Thor: Love and Thunder announces an impressive cast, both in terms of actors and actresses and characters. We will obviously find Chris Hemsworth as Thoralong with Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie Queen and Natalie Portman as Jane Foster aka Mighty Thor. The characters of Guardians of the Galaxywith whom Thor leaves to travel at the end of Avengers: Endgame, will also be there: returns of Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper and Pom Klementieff. Note also the return of the character of Kraglin Obfonteri as Sean Gunn.

In the Hemsworth family, I would like the brother, the son…

Characters from previous Thor films include Lady Sif, played by Jaimie Alexander, and not seen in movies since Thor: The Dark World. She had appeared in two episodes of the Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD series, and recently in a sequence of the Loki series. Korg will be back also, always dubbed and in the features of the motion-capture of Taika Waititi. the Grand Master, portrayed by Jeff Goldblum will also be present in this film. The actors of the play seen in Thor: Ragnarok will also be there: Matt Damon as Loki, Sam Neill in Odin’sand Luke Hemsworth, brother of Chris, as Thor. A character will be added to the room visibly, since Melissa McCarthy will perform Hela. Finally, in the Hemsworth family, let us mention Tristan Hemsworth, son of Chris, who will play Thor as a child.

Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Love and Thunder is due out on July 13 in cinemas in France.