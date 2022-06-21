Thor 4: a new teaser with Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman for the next Marvel film, Love and Thunder

After the new unpublished images shared by Total Film, Thor: Love and Thunder offers a new teaser filled with new scenes. What to raise the hype of the fans who are impatiently awaiting the return of the god of thunder.

New unseen scenes

If the new trailer of Thor: Love and Thunder is centered around a speech delivered by the Asgardian warrior, this is obviously only an excuse to discover new unpublished images of the new cosmic adventures of Thor. We are entitled to previews lots of action scenesincluding in particular Jane Foster aka Mighty Thorcarrying the hammer Mjöllnir, Valkyrie wielding the lightning of Zeus and Guardians of the Galaxyincluding a teenage Groot.

You can also see in more detail the new adversary of the god of thunder: Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods, who justly swears to kill all the gods, and who looks as determined as he is deranged. We briefly glimpse the clash between Thor and Gorra fight that we hope will be as epic as it is spectacular.

Thor: Love and Thunder

The fourth installment of Thor is once again directed by the New Zealander Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit), to whom we already owe the iconic Thor: Ragnarok. This time again, the director is not satisfied with a role behind the camera and dons the motion capture suit to embody Korgwhom we met in the previous installment of the adventures of Thor. Chris Hemsworththe Asgardian god himself, replies to Natalie Portmanaka Jane Foster, the ex-girlfriend of Odin’s son and recently become Mighty Thor.

The cast also includes the Guardians of the Galaxy with Chris Pratt, Dave Batista, Amy Gillan and Pom Klementieff respectively in the roles of Starlord, Drax, Nebula and Mantis. Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel again lend their voices to Rocket Racoon and Groot. Tessa Thompson find the Valkyrie costume, and Christian Bale emerges as the new villain, Gorr the Butcher of the Gods.

Thor: Love and Thunder arrives in French theaters July 13, 2022.