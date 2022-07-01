Thor 4: a scene too “Gorr” could be removed from the film

While waiting for the release of the next Thor, the film team does not hesitate to share many information and anecdotes on the new adventures of the god of Thunder. After revealing that some characters had been cut during editing, Christian Bale, interpreter of the new villain Gorr, also revealed that one of his scenes, however important, may not appear in the final version that we will discover in the cinema.

A scene too “extreme”

The British Christian Bale embodies the new villain of the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Gorr the Godslayer. He is the new danger that Thor has to face in Love and Thunder, the fourth opus dedicated to the god of Thunder. Gorr has been described by director Taika Waititi as “the best villain Marvel has ever had”. It’s Christian Bale’s turn to talk about his character in an interview with IGN:

He is a very religious character at the beginning of the film, he has religious tattoos to show it. When he grows disillusioned with religion, he mutilates himself to get rid of his tattoos.”

Christian Bale specifies that it is this famous scene, however crucial to the development of Gorr, which might be deemed too “extreme” to feature in the movie versiongiven that the film is supposed to be intended for a family audience. We can still hope that it is not cut during editing. After all, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stood out with more pronounced violence than in other Marvel Studios productions. It is therefore possible that this “extreme” scene is kept in Thor: Love and Thunder.

After the events of Endgame, Thor travels the galaxy alongside the Guardians in search of a new purpose. The threat of Gorr, who has sworn to eradicate all gods, disrupts his quest for introspection. Thor (Chris Hemsworth) must then gather allies to face this new adversary. He will be supported by his ex-girlfriend who became Mighty Thor, Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) and by the new queen of the Asgardians, Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson”’).

The Guardians of the Galaxy are also in the game: Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Drax (Dave Batista), Rocket(bradley cooper), Groot (Vin Diesel), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Mantis (Pom Klementieff) and Kraglin (Sean Gunn). It’s a safe bet that this fourth opus of Thor will lay the foundations for the next installment of the Guardians of the Galaxyexpected in France on May 3, 2023. For its part, Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters July 13, 2022.