Thor 4: Chris Hemsworth and best wishes to Waititi | Cinema

On August 16 the directorturned 46. And for the occasiondecided to celebrate the director’s happy daysharing a funny behind-the-scenes video from the Marvel cinecomic online.

You can see the video below:

The shooting of Thor: Love and Thunder began in Australia at the end of January 2021 and ended in June, directed by Taika Waititi. The screenplay is by him and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. Waititi will also return to voice the warrior Korg. In the cast Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Tessa Thompson (who at the end of Avengers: Endgame reigns over Asgard), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster, specifically in the new incarnation of … the mighty Thor), Christian Bale (Gorr, the slaughterer of gods), Jaimie Alexander (Lady Sif) and the Guardians of the Galaxy. There should be room for Matt Damon too.

The film was also shot using the Stagecraft technology inaugurated with The Mandalorian. The film was announced in 2019 at San Diego Comic-Con at the Marvel Studios panel in Room H, along with all of Phase 4, and is the next film in the franchise directed again by Taika Waititi.

Loading... Advertisements

The release of Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled for May 6, 2022.

Thor movies and all other Marvel Cinematic Universe films (with the exception of the two Spider-Man with Tom Holland and The Incredible Hulk) are available on Disney +, as are TV series produced by Marvel Studios.

SOURCE: Chris Hemsworth / Instagram