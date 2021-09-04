Thor 4, Chris Pratt talks about Taika Waititi | Cinema

During the promotion oftalked about the set ofand specifically of, who defined a director as “crazy” and “brilliant”, specifying that he and James Gunn are “rock star“Unique.

He then added:

He’s the kind of person who knows how to make a great movie… he knows the destination well, and the journey to get there is just as fun as watching the film. He’s energetic, he always makes the crew laugh, you can’t believe he’s the director.

“He is the kind of guy who can deliver an amazing movie,” says Pratt. “The journey to getting there [is] just as fun as watching the movie. He’s vibrant, he’s always making the crew laugh, he’s doing bits. You can’t believe he’s the director. ” https://t.co/6BGGZ7Vsvm pic.twitter.com/KVvE02LbLg – Variety (@Variety) July 1, 2021

Filming of Love and Thunder began at the end of January 2021 in Australia, directed by Taika Waititi. The screenplay is by him and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. Waititi will also return to voice the warrior Korg. In the cast Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Tessa Thompson (who at the end of Avengers: Endgame reigns over Asgard), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster, specifically in the new incarnation of … the mighty Thor), Christian Bale (Gorr, the slaughterer of gods), Jaimie Alexander (Lady Sif) and the Guardians of the Galaxy. There should be room for Matt Damon too.

The film was also shot using the Stagecraft technology inaugurated with The Mandalorian. The film was announced in 2019 at San Diego Comic-Con at the Marvel Studios panel in Room H, along with all of Phase 4, and is the next film in the franchise directed again by Taika Waititi.

The release of Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled for May 6, 2022.

Thor movies and all other Marvel Cinematic Universe films (with the exception of the two Spider-Man with Tom Holland and The Incredible Hulk) are available on Disney +, as are TV series produced by Marvel Studios.

We remind you that every Thursday, starting at 17, we will talk about the new episode of Loki in a live full of spoilers and various and possible conjectures hosted on our Twitch channel!

What do you think? As always, tell us yours in the comments below!