Thor 4 had no influence on Guardians of the Galaxy 3

The movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3recently finished filming, and is now in the editing process, and now that the entire crew will be reunited on screen again, with the exception of the god of thunder, Thor (Chris Hemsworth), who will be leaving the crew during the brief appearance of the team Thor: Love and Thunder.

star lord (Chris Pratt) and his cosmic crew of misfits will experience new adventures in a time set after the events of the last Avengers film and the director’s fourth installment of Thor. Taika Waititibut before the film, the Christmas special of The Guardians of the Galaxy of Disney + will arrive, and then pick up right where Endgame left off, with the team in search of Gamora.

“No, I wrote the script without thinking that they would ever be with Thor. It hasn’t affected them at all (laughs).”said James Gunn during a recent interview earlier this month, Gunn disputed the claim that Thor was going to be a “co-worker” in Vol. 3 when he tweeted that the God of Thunder “I was never going to be” in the final installment of his trilogy.

That’s why in an interview with Insider, Waititi revealed that the Guardians didn’t have a bigger role in Love and Thunder because the team will return in their own movie next May, while Gunn has confirmed that vol. 3 will be the last time moviegoers see this entire Guardian team:

“I think it’s really about telling a story between the three movies with a couple of parallel adventures. But I think it’s really about one story. This is the final arc that we started at the beginning of Guardians of the Galaxy, with Peter Quill , with Rocket, seeing where Nebula is going, and even Kraglin, who started off as saying a line or two in the first movie and is now a mainline Guardian of the Galaxy”Gunn said during Comic-Con, San Diego this year.

This film, which will be released on May 5, 2023, stars: Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha, Maria Bakalova as Cosmo the Spacedog, Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Chukwudi Iwuji as High Evolutionary, Vin Diesel as Groot, and Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon.