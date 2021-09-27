Thor 4: here is Natalie Portman on the set! | Cinema

It doesn’t stop the barrage of photos from Little Bay, Australia, where filming is underway, Taika Waititi’s film coming next year.

In the last hours on the set she also arrived Natalie Portman, returned to play Jane Foster. The actress was spotted hanging in midair, as you can see below and in the Daily Mail.

Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman with Taika Waititi on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder (via Daily Mail) pic.twitter.com/UBS7Azr4Gb – Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) March 5, 2021

Our first look of Natalie Portman reprising her role as Jane Foster aka The Mighty Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder (via Daily Mail) pic.twitter.com/m1xHj7vkJa – Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) March 5, 2021

Here is also a video with his stunt double:

And more photos starring Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie:

Our first look of Tessa Thompson reprising her role as Valkyrie aka the King of New Asgard in Thor: Love and Thunder (via Daily Mail) pic.twitter.com/YdRoVRLx9n – Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) March 5, 2021

Mysterious characters have also been spotted in the vicinity:

Filming of Love and Thunder began at the end of January 2021 in Australia, directed by Taika Waititi. The screenplay is by him and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. Waititi will also return to voice the warrior Korg. In the cast Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Tessa Thompson (who at the end of Avengers: Endgame reigns over Asgard), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster, specifically in the new incarnation of … the mighty Thor), Christian Bale (Gorr, the slaughterer of gods), Jaimie Alexander (Lady Sif) and the Guardians of the Galaxy. There should be room for Matt Damon too.

The film will be shot using Stagecraft technology inaugurated with The Mandalorian. The film was announced in 2019 at San Diego Comic-Con at the Marvel Studios panel in Room H, along with all of Phase 4, and is the next film in the franchise directed again by Taika Waititi.

The release of Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled for May 6, 2022.

