Thor 4, Karen Gillan on Chris Hemsworth | Cinema

In a recent interview with Collider,is back to talk about Thor: Love and Thunder, Taika Waititi’s cinecomic coming next year.

The actress talked specifically about the comic side and her reaction to the script:

I was thrilled when I read the script, I knew it was going to be a blast. Taika has given his all and Taika has never been so much. The Guardians are hilarious and even Thor will make a lot more laugh than last time.

A few days ago the actress talked about her psychological condition after Thanos’ death in Avengers: Endgame:

We left Nebula in a really interesting state, she had to deal with the death of her father, who was essentially the one who always abused her, making her life hell. Those feelings are therefore in conflict: he feels relief, catharsis, but also loss for a father figure. Some relationships can be really complicated so even when they treat you so badly, you can feel the desperate need for approval and love. She feels both.

Filming of Love and Thunder began at the end of January 2021 in Australia, directed by Taika Waititi. The screenplay is by him and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. Waititi will also return to voice the warrior Korg. In the cast Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Tessa Thompson (who at the end of Avengers: Endgame reigns over Asgard), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster, specifically in the new incarnation of … the mighty Thor), Christian Bale (Gorr, the slaughterer of gods), Jaimie Alexander (Lady Sif) and the Guardians of the Galaxy. There should be room for Matt Damon too.

The film was also shot using the Stagecraft technology inaugurated with The Mandalorian. The film was announced in 2019 at San Diego Comic-Con at the Marvel Studios panel in Room H, along with all of Phase 4, and is the next film in the franchise directed again by Taika Waititi.

The release of Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled for May 6, 2022.

Thor movies and all other Marvel Cinematic Universe films (with the exception of the two Spider-Man with Tom Holland and The Incredible Hulk) are available on Disney +, as are TV series produced by Marvel Studios.

