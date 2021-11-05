Thor 4: Love and Thunder: photos from the set with Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman returns as Jane in Thor 4: Love and Thunder of Marvel. The new images from the set show an important flashback and give an idea of ​​something new that we will see on the narrative level. In July 2022, the God of Thunder will return to the big screen. In the fourth installment of the series dedicated to the Norse divinity, Chris Hemsworth will again play Thor Odinson. After his absence in Thor: Ragnarok, Natalie Portman will make her return to the franchise in a new guise.

Thor: Love and Thunder: new photos from the set

How did Thor and Jane split before the fourth chapter? In Thor 3, Jane’s absence was justified with the excuse that the two had put an end to their relationship. Director Taika Waititi’s new film seems to shed a little more light on the breakup and offer us a much-needed flashback of clarification. In the new photos from the set, we see Hemsworth and Portman dressed and styled as they were in Thor 2: Dark World, the last film in the franchise in which Thor and Jane were together.





Here are the photo:

In the comics, Jane has cancer, so Thor returns to Earth to share his last moments. Then, however, the woman proves herself worthy of Mjolnir, Thor’s hammer and, with the help of the divine powers of the Thunder God, he can (for the time being) avoid certain death.

A flashback to explain their separation?

To get the two back together, we will, therefore, first need a little flashback which explains how the two broke up. A scene was shot for Thor: The Dark World, but was cut from the final cut of the film. You can see the clip right away:

(scene details from yesterday are from dustmar23) Marvel did release a deleted breakup scene from TDW (first photo in the tweet above) where they looked similar to the photos from yesterday. (Full deleted scene starts at 1:47: https://t.co/8o6bTER0Ef) pic.twitter.com/6CbOkHme0X – Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) October 30, 2021

It is unlikely that director Taika Waititi will use this particular scene. Especially since the pictures in the set don’t show the same costumes. Rumors from the set indicate that Thor and Jane they are fighting in the scenes currently shot in New York. The crew is hard at work on the reshoots, also because the main shots of the film have already been completed. Thor: Love and Thunder will be released in Italian cinemas on May 6, 2022.