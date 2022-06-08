Thor 4 Love and Thunder returns with a hilarious trailer

The release of Thor: Love and Thunder is fast approaching, and to make our mouths water, Disney unveils a brand new trailer with a humorous tone.

Thor: Love and Thunder, an episode funnier than ever?

While Thor wanted to take a vacation in the stars alongside the Guardians of the Galaxy to refocus a little more on himself, now a new plague hits the universe. Our demi-god equipped with his famous hammer is therefore forced to forget his personal quest to return to battle and thus face this new threat. This time it’s Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale), who, as his name suggests, loves to wreak havoc by annihilating any gods who dare get in his way.

However, despite this scenario which is far from announcing a bright future for Thor and his friends, note that we find the director with wacky ideas Taika Waititi at the controls, which means that the humor of the third installment in the series, namely Thor: Ragnarok, will make its big comeback here. To prove it to us, Disney released a brand new trailer today which, between two spectacular clashes, reveals many jokes.

Many Avengers in the game

To reinforce this part of the fun, note that many heroes from the Marvel universe are joining our friend Thor’s new quest. Indeed, the demi-god played by Chris Hemsworth will once again be accompanied by the various members of the Guardians of the Galaxy. One thinks first of all of Star-Lord embodied by Chris Pratt (currently on the big screen with Jurassic World: The World After), but also at Drax (Dave Bautista) or even Nebula (Karen Gillan), Rocket Raccoon (bradley cooper) and Groot (Vin Diesel). Note also that Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) will also make a comeback. She will have a more important role in this film since she will become Mighty Thor, just that.

As a reminder, Thor: Love and Thunder is still expected in our dark rooms from July 13th.