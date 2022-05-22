Thor 4 Natalie Portman | Official PHOTO of Jane Foster Mighty Thor: When does Thor Love and Thunder premiere?

Fan madness for a new official image of Natalie Portman on her return to the Thor saga.

While fans of Marvel they already enjoy Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in theaters with its release this week, material continues to surface about the studio’s next film, Thor: Love and Thunder.

The fourth film in the Thor saga will premiere on July 8 and it has a fairly limited time of promotion, considering that it was just published a couple of weeks ago the first teaser of the production directed by Taika Waititi.

But these days have slowly come out new images of Thor 4until this Saturday Empire magazine showed an official image of Chris Hemsworth returning to his role as the God of Thunder, but even more spectacular, we got to see a new look at Natalie Portman in her role as Mighty Thor.

The actress was in the first two Thor movies in the role of Jane Fosterscientist and love interest of the avenger, but now and after his absence in Thor Ragnarok, Foster will have an extreme change becoming Mighty Thor, wielding the hammer Mjolnir.

In the comics, and which is said to be the same story, Jane carries Thor’s hammer after being diagnosed with cancer, and some time ago the role of Natalie Portman in the presentation of the film had already been confirmed.

Check out the official image of Natalie Portman in Thor 4 below: