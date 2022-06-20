news culture Thor 4: Release date, story… Everything you need to know about the movie Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder is the next MCU movie to be released. The sequel to the adventures of the god of thunder promises its share of twists and turns, particularly concerning the future of the Nordic deity in the vast galaxy of Marvel superheroes. Release date, story, cast… here’s everything you need to know about Thor 4.

Summary What is the release date of Thor: Love and Thunder?

How to see Thor: Love and Thunder in France?

How does Thor: Love and Thunder fit into MCU?

What is the synopsis of Thor: Love and Thunder?

Who is directing and scripting Thor: Love and Thunder?

Who is working on Thor: Love and Thunder?

Who is the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder?

After Doctor Strange into the Multiverse of Madness directed by Sam Raimi, Thor: Love and Thunder is the next Marvel Cinematic Universe film scheduled. The new opus will be released in France on July 13, 2022. Apparently, we are one of the last countries to discover the feature film, since it will be released a week earlier in the other countries, starting with the United States, the United Kingdom and Germany. With this film, Thor becomes the first Marvel superhero to benefit from four films dedicated to his person.

A Marvel movie, it is appreciated At the movie theater settled into his chair. Appointment is given from July 13 in French dark rooms to discover Thor: Love and Thunder”’. Then plan on waiting four months before you can get the Blu-ray and/or DVD if you are a collector and 17 months before you can watch the film on Disney+, where the MCU films and series are.

It’s about 29th Marvel Cinematic Universe movie and sixth film of phase 4. Thor: Love and Thunder is set after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Thor made Valkyrie the new queen of Asgard and joined the Guardians of the Galaxy. It’s a safe bet that this Thor 4 will pave the way for the third installment of the Guardians, whose next film is currently in post-production and will be released next year. The plot of the film is inspired in particular by the comics The Mighty Thor written by Jason Aaron.

What is the synopsis of Thor: Love and Thunder?

We find the son of Odin living many adventures in the four corners of the galaxy alongside the Guardians of the Galaxy, which leads him to question his place in the universe. However, a new threat cut short this introspection: Gorr, the Godslayer, seeks to eradicate the gods in revenge. Thor must therefore gather his allies in order to face him. and reunites with his ex-girlfriend, Jane Foster, among others, who now wields her divine hammer, Mjolnir, as Mighty Thor.

Who is directing and scripting Thor: Love and Thunder?

After having directed the very good Thor: Ragnarok, the New Zealander Taika Waititi resumes service on Thor: Love and Thunder. This time, he combines the director’s chair with that of screenwriter and director. Taika Waititi is also an actor and is not afraid to pass in front of the camera at the same time as he directs a film. He is the one who plays the role of Korg, an alien who becomes Thor’s friend in the third film, and who follows the God of Thunder in his new adventures, including in Thor 4.

Who is working on Thor: Love and Thunder?

Jennifer KaytinRobinson participated in the writing of the screenplay. In terms of production, we find as always Kevin Feige, which oversees all MCU-related projects since Iron Man. It is accompanied by David J. Grantwhich produced all of the Thor and Guardians of the Galaxy books, and Brad Winderbaum (the Hawkeye and Moon Knight series). Finally, the music for Thor: Love and Thunder is composed by Michael Giacchino (the Jurassic World trilogy).

Who is the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder?

We find Chris Hemsworth in the skin of the God of Thunder and he is accompanied by the Guardians of the Galaxy. Chris Pratt (Jurassic World), Karen Gillan (Jumanji), Dave Bautista (Dune), Pom Klementieff (Mission Impossible 7) are back in the roles of Star-Lord, Nebula, Drax and Mantis. In the original version, the voices of Groot and Rocket are always provided by Vin Diesel (Fast and Furious) and bradley cooper (A Star Is Born). Tessa Thompson (Westworld) once again lends its features to the character of Valkyrie, as well as Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor. This cosmic cast is completed by Christian Bale (The Dark Knight). The latter plays the role of Gorr, the Slaughterer of the Gods… the great villain of the film.