Thor 4: Taylor Swift inspired the cry of goats in the Marvel movie! – Cinema news

In Thor: Love And Thunder, the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) rides around with shrill flying goats. And the bellowing of these Marvel movie creatures has a totally unlikely origin.

One and only Avenger to be able to boast of having four dedicated films, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) returns for new adventures in Thor: Love And Thunder, currently in theaters. For this new adventure, the God of Thunder must leave the Guardians of the Galaxy to fight Gorr (Christian Bale), a galactic killer who attacks the deities.

During his confrontation with this dangerous threat, Thor will find Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) but also Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), his ex-girlfriend, who now wields Mjolnir, his old hammer!

The cry of the goats inspired by Taylor Swift (well almost)

His adventures also lead Thor to travel with very special flying goats, gifts from the inhabitants of a planet he saved. And these colossal beasts have a powerful and shrill cry recognizable among a thousand.

If that noise rings a bell, it’s that you have memories of a meme from the early 2010s that includes a goat but also…Taylor Swift! A surfer had fun mixing the singer’s “Trouble” music with the video of a bellowing goat and this video quickly went viral and is still used on social networks. You can rewatch it below for fun.

And it is this meme that inspired the screaming goats in the Marvel movie, as director Taika Waititi revealed to Insider :

“Goats were always planned in the movie because they’re in the comics, but we didn’t know what they might sound like. They were never supposed to scream. Then someone in post-production came up with this meme from a Taylor Swift song that has screaming goats in it. I didn’t even know that existed. So when I heard the goats screaming and I knew right away it was awesome.”



Marvel/Disney



Some people thought it was Taika Waititi himself who added his scream in post-production, but that’s not the case. The director can thank the teams that created the goats in CGI because they were the ones who had the initiative:

“I think one of the vendors who made the goats in CGI just added the Taylor Swift song, but the fan-made one with the goat sounds, and we thought it was so funny. This n It was basically just a clip to see what the goats were going to look like with the special effects. It wasn’t for the movie at all, it was just a working version. And the screams were really awesome.”