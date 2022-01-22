Thor 4, Tessa Thompson talks about Valkyrie’s sexuality. And she has something to say to Marvel

There is still a long time to go before Thor: Love and Thunder and to date fans of the branded franchise Marvel Studios they failed to find out much about the script for this new chapter. It is known that Natalie Portman will also return in the role of Jane Foster, and that alongside the God of Thunder there will be the Guardians of the Galaxy and Valkyrie, but every further detail has been jealously guarded by the production company.

In recent weeks, however, Tessa Thompson has released several interviews to talk about the future of her character, who apparently will have a more decisive role in the future of the saga. She also recently gave an interview to The Wrap, in which she talked about Valkyrie’s sexual orientation. In fact, the latter was the first openly LGBTQ in the MCU and the actress took the opportunity to explain what she had in mind for the Asgardian.

“It is really exciting. There is a lot of talk about representation and obviously, in terms of the LGBTQIA community, there is still a lot of work to be done. But if you look at the comics in the canon, there are so many queer characters! – explains the star – It is difficult because with Taika Waititi we would have liked to go further, but unfortunately, there isn’t a lot of time invested in love stories in Marvel movies, in general. I think it’s going to be a little different in the new Thor, which is exciting. And playing a character that hasn’t historically been written for someone who looks like me was very exciting“.

Probably therefore, in addition to the powers of the woman, the film will also deepen the private life of the character, it being understood that – apparently – there is not too much room for love in the franchise. In any case, fans will have to wait until July 8 to find out, the date on which Thor: Love and Thunder will arrive in the room. Below you will find the synopsis of the new chapter.

A new adventure alongside the God of Thunder and other beloved MCU characters, such as Valkyrie, the Guardians of the Galaxy and Jane Foster, ready to take up the legacy – and Mjolnir – of the hero by officially becoming Mighty Thor. This time, after the threat of Hela and Ragnarok, the protagonists will have to contend with a ruthless enemy, Gorr the God Butcher, better known in Italy as Gorr the slaughterer of Gods.

