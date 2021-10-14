Thor 4: Tom Hiddleston on the return of Matt Damon | Cinema

As we have seen in some shots stolen from the set,has returned to play Loki for a play that we will see in

Tom Hiddleston talked about it in a recent interview with Decider during the promotion of the upcoming series, Loki:

Well, as you know it’s not just my role [ride]. Loki is many things, including Matt Damon. I was so amused on set, if I’m not mistaken it was a couple of days in Ragnarok for the filming of his scenes. It was like looking into a slightly distorted mirror. His performance was hilarious, so I can’t wait to find out what they did this time around.

Filming of Love and Thunder they started at the end of January 2021 in Australia and ended on June 2, directed by Taika Waititi. The screenplay is by him and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. Waititi will also return to voice the warrior Korg. In the cast Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Tessa Thompson (who at the end of Avengers: Endgame reigns over Asgard), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster, specifically in the new incarnation of … the mighty Thor), Christian Bale (Gorr, the slaughterer of gods), Jaimie Alexander (Lady Sif) and the Guardians of the Galaxy. There should be room for Matt Damon too.

The film was also shot using the Stagecraft technology inaugurated with The Mandalorian. The film was announced in 2019 at San Diego Comic-Con at the Marvel Studios panel in Room H, along with all of Phase 4, and is the next film in the franchise directed again by Taika Waititi.

The release of Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled for May 6, 2022.

We remind you that the Thor films and all the other films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (with the exception of the two Spider-Man with Tom Holland and The Incredible Hulk) are available on Disney +, as well as the TV series produced by Marvel Studios.

