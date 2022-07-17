Thor 4: where will we see Guardians of the Galaxy after Love And Thunder? – Cinema news

Featured in Thor: Love And Thunder, Guardians of the Galaxy have other adventures planned without the God of Thunder. Where will we see the band of Marvel superheroes again after Thor 4?

Warning, spoilers. It is advisable to have seen Thor: Love And Thunder before continuing to read this article.

After befriending in Avengers: Endgame, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and the Guardians of the Galaxy are teaming up to save planets and eliminate some intergalactic threats. It is therefore logical that we find the whole band at the beginning of the film Thor: Love And Thunderthe latest Marvel movie currently in theaters.

If Thor quickly separates from the group to go fight Gorr (Christian Bale) with, Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) but also Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), the Guardians of the Galaxy are not going to disappear from the Marvel Universe. They will have their own adventures to come in the MCU. Here’s where you can find Guardians of the Galaxy after Thor: Love And Thunder.

My name is Groot (August 10, 2022)

Marvel fans will first be able to find Baby Groot in a collection of 5 short films in the series called My Name is Groot from August 10 on Disney+. The little tree, member of the Guardians of the Galaxy, will be on the front of the stage in new adventures with new characters.

Vin Diesel still lends his voice to this fan-favorite character in this series that will explore the glory days and the troubles among the stars. Humor and cuteness in sight in My name is Groot.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (December 2022)

First special Marvel Cinematic Universe Television, Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special is a medium-length film of about forty minutes which is directed by James Gunn, to whom we already owe the first two Guardians of the Galaxy films.

This telefilm, which will be part of phase IV of the MCU, will bring together the whole band of Guardians, namely Star Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana)Drax (David Bautista), Groot (Vin Diesel), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), Nebula (Karen Gillan) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff).

For the moment, the synopsis has not been revealed but the title of this special tells us that the plot will take place during the holiday season. Moreover, it is important to note that this film is a continuation of the films of the franchise produced by Marvel Studios. It should therefore not be missed when it is released in December on Disney +.

Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 (May 3, 2023)

Finally, the band will be entitled to its third film, Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3, still directed by James Gunn and scheduled for May 3, 2023. This feature film, which will mark the end of the group’s adventures, will take place some time after Thor: Love And Thunder.

The Guardians of the Galaxy soon reach their climax despite Gamora’s unexpected search and are about to experience an explosive and charged space adventure. They will have to fight again Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki), the priestess of the Sovereigns, but also challenge Adam Warlock (Will Poulter) ready to do anything to kill them.

In addition, Sean Gunn will return as Kraglin as Sylvester Stallone will reprise his role as Stakar Ogord. The rest of the cast includes Chukwudi Iwuji, Daniela Melchior, Maria Bakalova and Nico Santos in roles unknown for the moment.