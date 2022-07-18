Thor 5: Taika Waititi outlines his conditions for returning to directing

As is the case with most films in the Marvel Cinematic Universethe end of ” Thor: Love and Thunder teased the return of the iconic Viking God. Although everything is subject to change, the director Taika Waititi recently said he would be up for another movie as long as Chris Hemsworth pile up.

“Now, I don’t know what will happen next. I would definitely do one, but only if Chris did,” the filmmaker explained during an interview with Insider. He adds: “But it would have to be something surprising and unexpected for me to want to do it. Like, what would be the new version? Battles and all the fights are a formula that works, but I would like something which seems unexpected for the story. Maybe we could just do a $5 million movie without any fights, just Thor on a road trip. Like Nebraska.”

Taika Waititi also spoke about the mention “Thor Will Return” who appears at the end of the film, saying it took him and Chris Hemsworth by surprise.

The director says: “That was a surprise to me too. I’m not kidding. I saw it at the movie theater and I was like, ‘Oh, shit. Really? Even Chris was like, ‘What?’ But, of course, he’ll come back. He’s the best character. I mean, I might be biased, but he’s the most fun to watch.”

“Thor: Love and Thunder” centers on the character of Chris Hemsworth, the god of thunder. The film also stars Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie and Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, who now takes on the mantle of the Mighty Thor and wields the iconic Mjolnir. Oscar-winning actor Christian Bale will also make his return to the superhero genre, signing on for the role of villainous Gorr, the butcher god.

Other actors familiar with the film series also appear in this new installment, including Jaime Alexander as Sif, Taika Waititi as Korg, as well as stars of the “Guardians of the Galaxy” like Chris Pratt in the role of Peter Quill, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Sean Gunn as Kraglin and Vin Diesel as Groot.

Once again, Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit) directed “Thor: Love and Thunder” from a script he co-wrote with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Good Someone). This is the sequel to “Thor: Ragnarok” by Waititi.

And you, would you like to see Taika Waititi direct the sequel to Thor: Love and Thunder?