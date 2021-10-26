Thor and the absence in Civil War: this is what it meant for Chris Hemsworth

Apparently, Chris Hemsworth was convinced that the absence of the character of Thor in Captain America: Civil War meant that the God of Thunder had been taken out of the MCU. The curious detail emerged thanks to a recently published book, titled “The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe” (via Comic Book).

In the book, the Australian actor reveals: “I remember we were busy with the Avengers: Age of Ultron promotional tour and everyone was talking about Captain America: Civil War. So I remember that I started asking everyone what it was and if, by chance, the studio was working on some sort of side project or something like that. And everyone kept telling me: ‘Captain America, you know? His next film, Civil War ‘. So I started asking if Iron Man was involved too, and everyone was saying to me, ‘Yeah, but it’s not just Iron Man. There will also be Vision, Spider-Man.’ When I asked for an explanation, Marvel replied: ‘You’re doing your thing, that’s why you’re not there.’ Then I thought they had killed me. “

Until the 13th MCU movie, Thor’s Chris Hemsworth he had already appeared in two solo films, in addition to the two films on the Avengers. Both he and the Hulk’s Mark Ruffalo they were only mentioned in Civil War, without ever physically appearing in the film. Both characters would then both return for Thor: Ragnarok of 2017, but that didn’t stop Hemsworth from believing his character’s future was in jeopardy. The absence of Thor in Civil War was also the subject of a fun mockumentary in which Hemsworth himself tells what his character did during the events he gives Age of Ultron have led to Civil War.

Luckily for fans of the Thunder God, Thor wasn’t taken out of the MCU. The absence of the character in Civil War it was probably due to his immense powers, which could possibly have interfered in the conflict between Iron Man and Captain America, thus negating the need for an entire movie. However, the success of Ragnarok cemented Hemsworth’s role as a vital cast member of the MCU. The actor will return in Thor: Love and Thunder arriving in 2022, and with Taika Waititi once again at the helm, it probably won’t be the last time audiences see Thor on the big screen.