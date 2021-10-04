Thor, Chris Hemsworth is moved by reading his son’s dedication

Chris Hemsworth is currently in Australia filming the fourth installment of the Thor franchise, namely Thor: Love and Thunder, and in a pause between one shoot and another he found the time to share with his followers a letter that his son unexpectedly dedicated to him, making him move a lot in front of everyone.

The actor reported a shot of the letter writing its content also in the caption of the image on Instagram, which reads as follows: “My little son’s creative writing: ‘My special friend is dad, together we go to the pool, together they make me feel happy’Hemsworth then added a couple of expressing emoticons his affection and his emotion in front of this dedication. In the comments below you can also see the prompt response of Jason Momoa, who sent many hearts to his fellow superhero.

Contrary to what is seen in Avengers: Endgame, in Taika Waiti’s film the God of Thunder will return to show off a sculptural physique of which we have already had a taste from the first photos on the set in the company of Chris Pratt, and it is all thanks to his intense preparation. “Greetings to the laziest trainer in the world for a fun session” wrote the actor in the place you can find at the bottom of the news.

In addition to Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson, we remind you, the cast of the film will be able to boast the presence of Pratt, Karen Gillian and Dave Bautista, returning in the role of their respective members of the Guardians of the Galaxy. However, no news regarding Zoe Saldana, given that Gamora’s fate after the events of Avengers: Endgame at the moment it remains a mystery. Furthermore, according to some rumors, Matt Damon would also have joined the cast.

Recently, outside the world of cinecomics, Hemsworth was reconfirmed as the face of Hugo Boss also in 2021 regarding his commitments in the world of advertising.