Thor, Chris Hemsworth publishes a shot from the set with Taika Waititi and Matt Damon

A backstage shot of one of the most anticipated films by audiences around the world. In the past few hours Chris Hemsworth posted a photo with the director and Matt Damon on his profile Instagram that matters more than forty-eight million followers who every day follow his life between cinema, photo shoots, work commitments and moments of relaxation in the company of the dearest loved ones.

Chris Hemsworth, the shot on Instagram

deepening





Thor, Love and Thunder: the first photos from the set with Natalie Portman

Christopher Hemsworth, this is the name in the registry office, is preparing to wear the role of the character who has conquered the world box office again, we are obviously talking about Thor, the undisputed star of the box office in recent years.

In the past few hours the actor, class 1983, released a boy band-style shot, alongside him Matt Damon (PHOTO) And Taika Waititi, the latter returning from the success of the ninety-second edition of Academy Awards where he won a victory in the category Best Non-Original Screenplay and a nomination like Best Film for Jojo Rabbit.

Chris Hemsworth joked in the post caption pretending to be part of a band: “The album comes out next week, get ready world.”

Loading... Advertisements

In a short time the shot got numerous comments and over 2,800,000 likes.