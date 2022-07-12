Thor: Chris Hemsworth publishes touching photos of his daughter India Rose on the set

As the fourth installment of Thor prepares to hit theaters, Chris Hemsworth has shared adorable photos of his daughter India Rose on set.

It was not the superhero or the actor who spoke, but the dad. And the least we can say is that it has melts the hearts of netizens. This Tuesday, July 12, Chris Hemsworth shared on his Instagram account ofadorable snaps of her daughter. It all started with the release of the fourth part of Thor – Love and Thunder, which will be visible in French cinemas from this Wednesday, July 13. A Norse god that Chris Hemsworth has played since 2011 for the Marvel franchise… and who saw the birth of his eldest daughter.

In a relationship with Elsa Pataky since 2010, Chris Hemsworth is now the happy father of three children: eight-year-old twins Tristan and Sasha and an eleven-year-old girl, India Rose. A little girl who therefore grew up at the same time as Chris Hemsworth evolved in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And that visited his father several times on the sets of his films. This was even the case when she was very young. As proof, the series of two photographs published by Chris Hemsworth. We can observe Natalie Portman’s playmate in her Thor costume in front of a green screen, while his little girl looks at him with admirationon the other hand having no interest in Mjöllnir, the famous hammer of the superhero.

Chris Hemsworth: ‘My daughter is my favorite superhero’

In the second image, we can see that India Rose has grown up and is now a pre-teen. This one then takes the pose in the arms of her dad who hugs her tenderly and which is installed on an armchair, between two sockets. “Here are two pictures of my daughter and me. One was the first time she came on the set eleven years ago, the other is the most recent, on that of Thor: Love and Thunder“, he explains, before throwing stars in the eyes: “She is my favorite superhero“. An adorable declaration of love that touched the hearts of his fans.