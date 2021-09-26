Thor: Chris Hemsworth trains with son | Cinema

, as we all know, is currently filming, awaited cinecomic Marvel directed by Taika Waititi.

But every free moment for the actor is good to train between takes, as we can also see from a tender video posted on Instagram by the actor in which we see him training with the extraordinary participation of his son.

You can see the video below:

Filming of Love and Thunder began at the end of January 2021 in Australia, directed by Taika Waititi. The screenplay is by him and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. Waititi will also return to voice the warrior Korg. In the cast Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Tessa Thompson (who at the end of Avengers: Endgame reigns over Asgard), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster, specifically in the new incarnation of … the mighty Thor), Christian Bale (Gorr, the slaughterer of gods), Jaimie Alexander (Lady Sif) and the Guardians of the Galaxy. There should be room for Matt Damon too.

The film will be shot using Stagecraft technology inaugurated with The Mandalorian. The film was announced in 2019 at San Diego Comic-Con at the Marvel Studios panel in Room H, along with all of Phase 4, and is the next film in the franchise directed again by Taika Waititi.

The release of Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled for May 6, 2022.

