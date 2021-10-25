Thor, Chris Hemsworth was convinced he was cut off from the MCU: “What am I doing here?”

Believe it or not, but Chris Hemsworth he was really convinced that his adventure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe had already ended many years ago. Fans are waiting for the third chapter dedicated to the God of Thunder, but Thor’s interpreter thought he had to pack his bags already after the little appreciated Thor: Dark World And Avengers: Age of Ultron.

The revelation comes once again from the book The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which in recent weeks is providing interesting anecdotes from the universe of cinecomics that has dominated the box office of the last decade. In addition to the story of how Robert Downey Jr. had been considered for a different role and that the creative committee did not want to fight Iron Man and Captain America, now comes a curiosity about Chris Hemwsorth.

The Australian actor thought he was cut off from the MCU because his character was not in Civil War together with the other heroes: Thor has in fact skipped that chapter to return directly to his third dedicated film Ragnarok. Hemsworth said:

“I remember when I was doing the Age of Ultron press tour, everyone was talking about Civil War. And I was like ‘What is Civil War? Are you doing a separate project? ‘. And they said to me: ‘Oh no, Captain America you know? Next up is Civil War ‘. And I asked: ‘Is there also Iron Man?‘. ‘Yes but not only, there is also Vision, Spider-Man… ‘”

The Thor actor, convinced that he is with the others at the center of the Marvel project, must have felt decidedly confused: in Civil War is only mentioned in passing and Hemsworth didn’t like it very much:

“Wait, what am I doing here then?He told Marvel, according to the book. “They replied: ‘You are doing your thing’. So I thought: ‘Okay, here we go. They cut me off‘“.

Can you imagine Avengers: Infinity War and especially Endgame without Thor? Fortunately for Chris Hemsworth, the Marvel plans were different and now the hero will return to the big screen with Thor: Love and Thunder, recently postponed along with other Marvel films.

