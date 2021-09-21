Thor: cosplayer poses at Disneyland with Mjölnir and real lightning falls from the sky (VIDEO)

A Marvel fan showed up at Disneyland disguised as Thor fat. There cosplayer she then had herself filmed spinning the Mjölnir, the superhero’s hammer, and just at that moment a real lightning bolt fell from the sky.

Strolling through Disney’s amusement parks, you often come across people disguised as your favorite Marvel superheroes. In the past few hours, however, a Thor cosplayer has attracted general attention for a truly incredible coincidence. The Thunder God fan took on the guise of “Fat Thor” from the Avengers: Endgame movie when the Hulk and Rocket caught up with him and found him decidedly overweight and depressed.

Thor’s change was motivated by the trauma accumulated in recent years. It started with the death of Frigga (Rene Russo) in Thor: The Dark World, followed by that of Odin (Anthony Hopkins) in Thor: Ragnarok, and then of Loki (Tom Hiddleston) in Infinity War. On top of that, he also lost most of his friends, along with many of the Asgardians after the destruction of Asgard. His inability to stop Thanos from enacting the decimation of his people has pushed him into a tunnel of depression.

The cosplayer’s footage went viral after being shared on Instagram by Debbie Wilson. in fact she is the one to take back her sister dressed as Thor at Disneyland. As he wields the Mjölnir, lightning falls behind him, a bit like in the Marvel movies whenever the Thunder God uses his hammer.

Thor will soon return to the big screen as the protagonist of Thor: Love and Thunder. According to the videos shared by Chris Hemsworth on social networks in recent months, the fat version of Thor will remain only a distant memory. Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Love and Thunder sees the return of star Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt returns as Star-Lord , Dave Bautista in those of Drax, Karen Gillan will still be Nebula and Christian Bale will be the villain Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods. Thor: Love and Thunder is set for release on May 6, 2022.